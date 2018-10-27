The ugly statistic for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team from the opener of a series against Michigan Tech was the five power-play goals it allowed.
The ugly reality, meanwhile, was the nature of their effort on Friday. The Badgers were tentative and caught flat-footed against the Huskies, a team that gets right in your face and forces you to work harder than it does.
Losing stick battles and races for pucks at even strength carried over to special teams, where the biggest wounds were suffered.
The answer for the 14th-ranked Badgers in Saturday’s series finale was simple: give the Huskies what they dished out on Friday.
They did it in multiple ways, capturing a 6-2 victory thanks to three power-play goals and an overall better performance.
UW scored three times in the second period to break a 2-2 tie, netting a short-handed score by Roman Ahcan, a 4-on-4 strike from Seamus Malone and a power-play marker by Linus Weissbach.
With the exception of a penalty-filled stretch of the first period, the Badgers had control of the game, standing up to the Huskies’ advances and forcing the issue themselves.
“We came out hard and we came out the way we wanted to play,” Malone said.
Junior Max Zimmer scored the first and last goals for the Badgers, recording his first collegiate two-goal effort.
Ahcan, who got credit for his first collegiate goal in a scoring change after Friday’s 6-2 loss, left no doubt of the identity of the scorer when he broke a deadlock 25 seconds into the second period with a short-handed goal.
Tarek Baker’s pass from the right side found Ahcan’s stick at the back post for a tap-in.
Ahcan’s grandfather, Rick Ahcan, passed away on Friday in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. A day later, two of his grandsons scored goals — Jack Ahcan had a goal for St. Cloud State.
“It was pretty special,” Ahcan said. “I know he’s watching upstairs right now.”
Malone added to the lead midway through the second period during a stretch of 4-on-4 play. He carried the puck from the right corner to the net front and outwaited goalie Matt Jurusik (34 saves) before shooting between his pads.
Linus Weissbach made it 5-2 on a power play after Michigan Tech’s Andrew Bellant was handed a major penalty and ejected for kneeing Ahcan.
Starting his first game at the Kohl Center, freshman goalie Daniel Lebedeff made 24 saves for UW (4-2). Including a 7-1 result against St. Lawrence last Saturday, he has won both of his starts, facing 47 shots total.
“Playing a game after our team lost, we needed a big performance out of him,” UW coach Tony Granato said. “And he stood tall. ... It was a really solid performance for him.”
The Badgers scored two power-play goals around two goals by the Huskies (1-3) in an active first period.
Zimmer notched his first goal of the season 2:25 into the game on the second rebound of a Peter Tischke shot.
Michigan Tech got goals by Greyson Reitmeier and Brian Halonen to take the lead, but Wyatt Kalynuk’s fourth goal of the season, his first on the power play, made it 2-2 with 1:46 left in the opening period. Baker lifted the stick out of Alec Broetzman’s hands, giving Kalynuk a clear shot from the top of the zone.
Zimmer, who has scored three goals in each of his first two seasons, scored his second goal of the game with 3:27 left in the third.
“I’ve had a couple assists but I haven’t been able to find the back of the net,” Zimmer said. “It was nice to get a couple tonight.”
Michigan Tech 2 0 0 — 2
Wisconsin 2 3 1 — 6
First period: W — Zimmer 1 (Freytag, Baker), 2:25 (pp). M — Reitmeier 1 (Halonen, Donohue), 8:29; Halonen 1 (Swoyer, Bliss), 12:37 (pp). W — Kalynuk 4 (Weissbach, Miller), 18:14 (pp). Penalties: Donohue, M, 1:25; Gorniak, W, 5:25; Meek, M, 5:25; Tischke, W, 9:34; Baker, W, 11:06; Broetzman, M, 15:00; Watson, M, 17:04; Mersch, W, 19:54.
Second period: W — Ahcan 2 (Baker), :25 (sh); Malone 3 (Emberson, Miller), 9:22; Weissbach 2 (Malone), 18:45 (pp). Penalties: Baker, W, 8:49; Lucchini, M, 8:49; Ess, W, 9:46; Steman, M, 9:46; Bellant, M (major, game misconduct), 16:20.
Third period: W — Zimmer 2 (Malone, Johnson), 16:33. Penalties: Tischke, W, 11:29; Meek, M, 15:55; Ahcan, W (misconduct), 15:55; Donohue, M, 18:55.
Saves: M (Jurusik 8-14-12) 34; W (Lebedeff 9-4-11) 24. Power plays: M 1-for-4; W 3-for-6. Att. — 9,656.