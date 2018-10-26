No. 14 UW vs. Michigan Tech
When, where: 7 tonight and Saturday night, Kohl Center.
TV: Friday — Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, with Brian Posick, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Robb Vogel and Ian Perrin on Friday, Posick and Perrin on Saturday.
Badgers (3-1)
Coach: Tony Granato, 37-35-5 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk has scored three goals, matching his total from his first season. All three goals this month have been at even strength; two of his three last year were on the power play.
You should know: After going winless against Michigan Tech in the teams’ final four meetings as Western Collegiate Hockey Association foes and losing the first meeting between them since the 2013 conference split, the Badgers have won two straight against the Huskies. UW opened last season with a 3-2 victory over Michigan Tech in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at the Kohl Center. Linus Weissbach scored twice for the Badgers.
Huskies (0-2)
Coach: Joe Shawhan, 22-19-5 in his second season at Michigan Tech and overall.
Player to watch: Senior center Jake Lucchini led the Huskies with 16 goals last season, including a power-play score against the Badgers. He has appeared in 128 straight games for Michigan Tech.
You should know: Five Huskies players are from Wisconsin: defensemen Keegan Ford of Waunakee and Cooper Watson of Appleton; and forwards TJ Polglaze of Beloit, Alec Broetzman of Hudson and Trenton Bliss of Appleton. Ford and goalie Matt Jurusik are former Badgers players who transferred. Bliss committed to UW before Granato came on as coach. ... Michigan Tech was swept at home by defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth to start the season and doesn’t play at home again until Nov. 23.
— Todd D. Milewski