Wisconsin men's hockey preview: Badgers face No. 9 Penn State at the Kohl Center

UW vs. No. 9 Penn State
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Kohl Center.
TV: Friday — None. Saturday — Fox Sports Wisconsin, with Brian Posick, Rob Andringa, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Web stream: Friday — BTN Plus (subscription). Saturday — Fox Sports Go (requires TV sign in).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Posick and Ian Perrin on Friday, Robb Vogel and Perrin on Saturday.
Badgers (10-17-1, 5-14-1-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 58-69-11 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Junior defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk has scored a goal in the Badgers' last three series against Penn State. He's second on the team with 23 points and has seven points in his last six games.
Injury report: Forward Sean Dhooghe (lower body) and goaltender Jack Berry (lower body) are out. Forwards Alex Turcotte (lower body) and Roman Ahcan (upper body) and defenseman Mike Vorlicky (upper body) are probable.
You should know: Getting Turcotte and Ahcan back in the lineup will provide a boost to a forward corps whose depth was tested last week. Ahcan is second on the team with 10 goals, and Turcotte's 17 points ranks fifth despite the center missing the last five games. Ahcan and Turcotte will be on a line with right wing Owen Lindmark. ... With a five-game skid, UW is looking to avoid matching its longest losing streak under Granato, set when it lost the last six games of the 2017-18 season.
Nittany Lions (18-9-3, 10-7-3-0)
Coach: Guy Gadowsky, 143-119-22 in his eighth season at Penn State, 316-317-59 in his 20th season overall.
Player to watch: Junior defenseman Cole Hults, a Stoughton native, leads Big Ten players and is fifth nationally in plus/minus at plus-21. He has been on the ice for only 12 even-strength opponent goals this season.
You should know: After collecting only six of 21 points in a seven-game span, the Nittany Lions won at Penn State 6-3 last Saturday to move back into first place. During that 1-3-3-0 stretch, Penn State's goals-for (2.14) and goals-against (3.43) averages fell off from what it had built this season and its power play allowed as many goals as it scored (two). ... After winning five of six games at the Kohl Center from 2014 to 2017, the Nittany Lions are 0-2-2-1 in their last four contests in Madison. But they're 8-4-1 on the road this season, the best record among Big Ten teams.
— Todd D. Milewski