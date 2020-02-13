Wisconsin men's hockey preview: Badgers face No. 9 Penn State at the Kohl Center

You should know: Getting Turcotte and Ahcan back in the lineup will provide a boost to a forward corps whose depth was tested last week. Ahcan is second on the team with 10 goals, and Turcotte's 17 points ranks fifth despite the center missing the last five games. Ahcan and Turcotte will be on a line with right wing Owen Lindmark. ... With a five-game skid, UW is looking to avoid matching its longest losing streak under Granato, set when it lost the last six games of the 2017-18 season.

Nittany Lions (18-9-3, 10-7-3-0)

Coach: Guy Gadowsky, 143-119-22 in his eighth season at Penn State, 316-317-59 in his 20th season overall.

Player to watch: Junior defenseman Cole Hults, a Stoughton native, leads Big Ten players and is fifth nationally in plus/minus at plus-21. He has been on the ice for only 12 even-strength opponent goals this season.