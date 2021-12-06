 Skip to main content
Wisconsin keeps No. 1 women's hockey ranking after suffering first loss of season
Wisconsin keeps No. 1 women's hockey ranking after suffering first loss of season

Badgers women's hockey vs. Gophers

Minnesota goaltender Lauren Bench makes a save on a shot by Badgers forward Makenna Webster (8) on Friday.

 STEVE APPS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

The first loss of the season and a weekend without a victory didn't cost the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team the top spot in the USCHO.com poll Monday.

The Badgers (15-1-2) stayed No. 1 but lost four of their first-place votes after a loss and tie against Minnesota last week.

UW, Ohio State and Northeastern stayed in the top three spots, with Minnesota moving up one place to No. 4.

Northeastern and No. 5 Quinnipiac both got two first-place votes; the Badgers got the other 11.

UW, which has been in the top spot in all 12 USCHO rankings this season, plays its final games of 2021 at Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday.

Men's hockey

Minnesota State returned to the No. 1 spot in the USCHO poll after Minnesota Duluth lost twice last week.

No. 3 Michigan, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 10 Minnesota and No. 17 Ohio State represent the Big Ten in the top 20. The Badgers (4-11-1) haven't been ranked since opening the season with two losses, and this was the third straight week they haven't received any votes for the top 20.

UW hosts Penn State on Friday and Saturday.

