Wisconsin hasn't released a key detail about Tony Granato's contract extension. Here's why it matters

Tony Granato has a reworded contract to be the University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach, but administrators at various levels aren't disclosing the changes made.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh made a public acknowledgement last Friday that Granato will return as Badgers coach next season after the team suffered through one of its worst seasons. That message, sent via tweet, came as two formal processes were in the works.

One was the athletic department's recommendation to the Athletic Board in closed session Friday that Granato get the one-year contract extension that has become routine for Badgers coaches. That was approved, but it's unclear whether board members were aware of the other element in play.

The UW System put out notice later Friday that the executive committee of the Board of Regents was planning a Tuesday closed session to consider Granato's contract and additional compensation agreement. Any athletic department contract with a total annual value of $500,000 or greater — Granato's deals amount to $600,000 annually — has to be approved by the Regents.

Simple extensions haven't gone before the Regents in the past. Just the one-year extension approved Friday by the Athletic Board wouldn't have required the executive committee's consideration.

The changes to Granato's contract could involve reduced compensation and a decrease in the amount of money UW would owe him if it fires him later in the contract term. His original deal had UW paying the full amount of the remainder of his contract, subject to some conditions.

Other Big Ten schools have used that kind of alteration to offer the coach a chance to continue while protecting their fiscal future. Nebraska reworked men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg's deal as a third straight 20-loss season was nearing a conclusion earlier this year, both reducing his salary and his buyout.

Michigan did the same while extending football coach Jim Harbaugh's contract after a 2-4 finish during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Wolverines made the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2021, and Harbaugh had his contract revised again to push back up his salary.

Officials from the athletic department, UW-Madison and UW System, however, have refused to provide details on what changes to Granato's contract were proposed.

New contract not available

UW System spokespeople didn't reveal the results of Tuesday's executive committee closed-session vote when asked about it. The System's records officer acknowledged an open records request filed Wednesday morning for the vote and the summary materials presented to the executive committee but didn't provide the items.

A UW-Madison spokesperson said the school can't release the changed contract under the state's open records law until all parties have signed it.

McIntosh didn't speak with reporters after Friday's Athletic Board meeting; an athletic department spokesperson said he would be available to discuss the developments Wednesday, but McIntosh wasn't able to be reached.

Granato declined to discuss what parts of the contract changed.

"The contract is between me and (McIntosh)," Granato said. "We worked on some things, we got it to work for both sides and we're moving forward and hopefully going to be here for a long time."

A source said the pending contract changes weren't part of written materials presented to the Athletic Board on Friday, nor were they discussed in the closed session.

Granato, who has a 92-106-16 record in six seasons leading his alma mater, has received support from the athletic department and Athletic Board. Administrators have applauded his teams' academic record.

He was the Big Ten coach of the year for a second time in 2020-21 as the Badgers won their first conference regular-season championship in 21 years.

But UW has posted losing records in four of the last five seasons. A 10-24-3 finish in 2021-22 represented the second-worst winning percentage since the program was revived in 1963.

What's in the contract?

All Badgers head coaches have language in their employment agreements that spell out how they'll be compensated if UW fires them and how future employment mitigates those payouts.

Granato's original contract, signed in 2016, provided him with his full base salary and the amount of his additional compensation agreement with the University of Wisconsin Foundation through the end of his contract term if UW fires him without cause. His contracted base salary is $400,000 and the extra compensation has been $200,000 per year since the 2020-21 school year.

The contract, however, requires him to "make reasonable and diligent efforts to obtain other employment as a coach with a national, club, high school, collegiate or professional program as soon as reasonably possible after termination of this Agreement." The amount UW owes Granato would decrease by the amount he's paid from his new job.

Granato is one of 11 Badgers coaches who gets the full remaining amount on their contract if they're fired. Some others would receive a fixed amount, according to the most recent contracts available.

