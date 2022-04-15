 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Wisconsin goalie Cameron Rowe enters transfer portal after team adds at position

Rowe

Wisconsin defenseman Corson Ceulemans (4) and goaltender Cameron Rowe (31) watch as Clarkson forward Alex Campbell (11) passes the puck during the first period at the Kohl Center on Nov. 27, 2021.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The addition of Kyle McClellan via the transfer portal gave the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team four goalies for the 2022-23 season.

It appeared to be a situation where one of the three set to return to the Badgers would have to depart to keep the position at a manageable number, and that came to pass Friday.

Cameron Rowe entered the transfer portal after two wildly different seasons with the Badgers.

He was named to the Big Ten's all-rookie team as a freshman but saw his numbers balloon and his playing time decrease in 2021-22.

Jared Moe and third-string goalie Ben Garrity are scheduled to return to the Badgers next season and be joined by McClellan, who announced April 1 that he's coming in from Mercyhurst.

Rowe's second season with the Badgers didn't get off to a good start and his emotions got the better of him when he was removed from a Nov. 7 start against Minnesota. He got the hook from coach Tony Granato after allowing the fourth goal in the second period of a 4-1 loss, then slammed his stick over the Kohl Center boards when he got back to the bench.

The coaches told Rowe to stay in the locker room for the third period for violating a "core value" of the team, Granato said.

Rowe finished the season with a .861 save percentage and 4.30 goals-against average. He had a .933 save percentage, 2.05 goals-against average and two shutouts in 16 appearances as a freshman while playing most of the second half in a platoon with senior Robbie Beydoun.

Rowe got the start in the opening game of the season but was pulled from the Oct. 8 loss to Michigan Tech after allowing five goals in nearly 35 minutes.

“I still trust my game and I still feel confident,” Rowe said in February. “Those games you get in, all you can do is battle. Whatever happened earlier this year is in the past. I can’t do anything about it. So if I get a game or not this weekend or however the rest of the season goes, I’m going to feel ready to go and help these guys win as much as I can.”

