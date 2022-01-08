Wisconsin gets players out of quarantine but can't hold 3rd-period lead in loss to Ohio State

Merkulov, a freshman, scored his team-high 10th goal after defenseman James Marooney executed a good shot fake and pass to the left to set him up. Joe Dunlap hit an empty net in the final minute for the Buckeyes, who improved to 5-6 when trailing after two periods.

"We talked actually a lot about it in the beginning of the year, in the summer: We've got to put the work in because we want to be a 60-minute team and we want to be able to play 60 minutes," Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik said. "Sometimes all of a sudden you start having a little success and I think they got that belief."

Moe was one of the 16 players sidelined after one player tested positive this week, requiring quarantines for close contacts. He was able to face some shots Saturday morning but had to adjust on the fly against the Buckeyes.

"There wasn't a doubt that in my mind that I wouldn't be ready for this game," he said. "I just tried to do whatever I could at home to stay sharp and stay on top of things, make sure everything was good when I got back into it. Obviously a tougher situation but I think everyone's facing adversity right now at all levels. You see it in the NHL and other colleges."