Wisconsin gets players out of quarantine but can't hold 3rd-period lead in loss to Ohio State

Thirteen players returned to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team Saturday after spending most of the week in quarantine but what kind of shape were they going to be in?
That was one of the big questions as the Badgers opened a one-day-delayed Big Ten series against No. 17 Ohio State at the Kohl Center.
Four days away from the team, holed up in apartments is hardly an optimal way to build through the week, but that's what COVID-19 protocols threw at the Badgers.
It turned out that it wasn't the start the Badgers needed to be worried about. It was the third period, when the Buckeyes did what they've done incredibly well this season: change the game.
They scored three times for a 5-3 victory, with Georgii Merkulov's goal putting them ahead for good with 5:39 remaining.
"We sat back a little too much there," Badgers goaltender Jared Moe said. "We could have kept pushing them like we did at the beginning of the third. A couple lucky bounces and a good play for that fourth goal, and that's just how hockey goes sometimes."
UW practiced from Tuesday through Friday with five forwards, two defensemen and two goaltenders. The games against the Buckeyes were initially postponed on Tuesday when it was clear that the Badgers weren't going to have enough players available Friday. By Wednesday, a Saturday-Sunday series was the new plan.
The mass quarantines of players made for a difficult start to the series for the Badgers (6-13-2, 2-7-1-1 Big Ten) but they wanted to play before too many of the effects of their Holiday Face-Off championship on Dec. 29 faded away.
Instead, those forced to stay away from the team were left scrambling to find ways to stay active in their apartments. Senior Dominick Mersch was critical of changing regulations that meant players who hadn't received a booster shot weren't considered fully vaccinated and needed to quarantine when exposed to a positive COVID-19 individual.
"The rules were sprung on us and we had more than half our team out," Mersch said. "That hurts and that's dangerous at some point where you can't practice and you have to play a game."
The Buckeyes (15-6, 7-4) had good reason to want to avoid taking the weekend off, too: They entered the weekend with a five-game winning streak that they extended to six with a big push in the third period.
Ohio State has outscored opponents 42-13 in the final period after Saturday's turnaround from a 3-2 deficit after 40 minutes.
Grant Gabriele tied the game seven minutes into the third when UW players backed off after he entered the offensive zone alone. He fired a shot that tipped off a stick and beat Moe.
Merkulov, a freshman, scored his team-high 10th goal after defenseman James Marooney executed a good shot fake and pass to the left to set him up. Joe Dunlap hit an empty net in the final minute for the Buckeyes, who improved to 5-6 when trailing after two periods.
"We talked actually a lot about it in the beginning of the year, in the summer: We've got to put the work in because we want to be a 60-minute team and we want to be able to play 60 minutes," Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik said. "Sometimes all of a sudden you start having a little success and I think they got that belief."
Moe was one of the 16 players sidelined after one player tested positive this week, requiring quarantines for close contacts. He was able to face some shots Saturday morning but had to adjust on the fly against the Buckeyes.
"There wasn't a doubt that in my mind that I wouldn't be ready for this game," he said. "I just tried to do whatever I could at home to stay sharp and stay on top of things, make sure everything was good when I got back into it. Obviously a tougher situation but I think everyone's facing adversity right now at all levels. You see it in the NHL and other colleges."
UW's Roman Ahcan scored a 5-on-3 goal in the second period after Ohio State was hit with a penalty for a faceoff violation. That tied the game 2-2, and Mersch scored his first goal in 15 games with less than three minutes to play in the second period to send the Badgers into the break with the lead.
It wasn't enough.
"I'm proud of the guys because this is a really hard week for them," UW coach Tony Granato. "And you're hoping and you've got your fingers crossed that they're doing the right things while they're sitting in their apartments, trying to rest up for the game. Mentally, they had to be strong and sharp and I thought they did a really good job of showing that they cared, showing that they did what they needed to do to be ready to play. We just came up short."
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Johnstown (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Minnesota Magicians (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Spruce Grove (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.), Bismarck (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 teams: University School (Wis. HS), Team Wisconsin
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL), Rosemount (Minn. HS)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL), Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Northern Alberta X-Treme (CSSHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2020-21 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl
BOSTON BUCKBERGER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2020-21 team: Saskatoon Blazers (Sask. Midget AAA Hockey League)
Date committed: Jan. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @BBucky22
OWEN MEHLENBACHER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Fort Erie, Ontario
2020-21 team: Muskegon (USHL)
Date committed: Feb. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @mehlenbacher_37
CHARLIE STRAMEL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2020-21 teams: U.S. Under-17 Team, U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: May 9, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @charliestramel
BRADY CLEVELAND
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Wausau
2020-21 teams: Team Wisconsin, Wausau West HS
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @_bradycleveland
TANNER WALOS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Hartland
2020-21 team: Milwaukee Junior Admirals
Date committed: Aug. 2, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @tannerwalos
ZACHARY SCHULZ
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South Lyon, Michigan
2020-21 team: Honeybaked
Date committed: Aug. 10, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
WILLIAM WHITELAW
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2020-21 team: Shattuck-St. Mary's prep
Date committed: Aug. 25, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @williamnbrick
QUINN FINLEY
Position: Forward
Hometown: Suamico
2021-22 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 27, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2023
On Twitter: @quinnfinley2
BEN DEXHEIMER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Edina, Minnesota
2021-22 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Dec. 23, 2021 (19)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @bendexheimer