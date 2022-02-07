Wisconsin climbs in women's hockey poll entering final 2 weeks of regular season

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team moved up a spot in the national rankings after a home split with Minnesota Duluth.

The Badgers were third in the USCHO.com poll Monday, climbing after Northeastern, No. 3 in last week's rankings, lost to unranked Boston College in the Beanpot tournament semifinals last Tuesday.

UW lost 3-0 to Minnesota Duluth on Friday before rebounding for a 5-1 victory Saturday at LaBahn Arena. The Bulldogs moved up one spot to fourth as Northeastern fell to fifth.

Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams have a grip on the top four of both the poll and computer rankings. The top four spots in the USCHO rankings mirror the top four in the PairWise Rankings, with Minnesota in first and Ohio State second.

The Badgers (21-4-4) play Minnesota State at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday in their last home games of the regular season. They play at Ohio State on Feb. 18-19 to close the schedule before returning home for a best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series Feb. 25-27.

