Wisconsin can't recover from early deficit against Notre Dame, has season end in intense playoff series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It had to be noted that the second-worst season by record in the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team’s modern era ended Sunday not with the whimper that many expected.

The Badgers pushed No. 7 Notre Dame in a deciding Game 3 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series. The hole, however, was too big — for the game and the season.

“It was a weekend that not many people thought we were going perform well,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “Not many people thought we could win this series. But the good thing was that our guys that were in the lineup gave us one hell of an effort.”

UW twice cut its deficit to one goal but couldn’t find the tying score and lost 4-2 at Compton Family Ice Arena to end the season 10-24-3.

An offseason of uncertainty began. Senior associate athletic director Jason King, who oversees the hockey programs, promised last month a deep dive into the state of the men’s team.

Granato’s future is part of the discussion after four losing seasons out of the past five.

“People are going to say, well, you didn’t win many games this year,” Granato said. “I can say, yeah, but the players here that have gained on what they learned this year will help us in the long haul. They will be winners before they leave here.”

With a defenseman playing at forward and wings playing at center because of injuries that escalated toward the end of the season, the Badgers were hobbled as they tried to rally Sunday.

When it ended, they shuffled to their locker room one by one.

“Time flies and it was an awesome group of guys,” fifth-year player Josh Ess said. “I’d do anything for them. And as much as I wish to run it back, I can’t.”

Ess is a defenseman but dressed as a forward, part of the shuffle that took place without Tarek Baker, who missed the last nine games, and Ryder Donovan, who suffered an upper-body injury Saturday.

Sam Stange moved to center and scored the Badgers’ first goal, a shot from the right circle off a feed from Liam Malmquist that cut Notre Dame’s lead to 2-1 late in the first period.

But Irish center Jake Pivonka scored his first goal of the season 1:55 into the second period to make it 3-1. Jared Moe made a number of key second-period saves to keep UW in it and allow freshman defenseman Daniel Laatsch to score his first collegiate goal later in the period to again cut the lead to one.

The Badgers attempted nine shots in a five-minute span of the third period but the tough Notre Dame defense then shut things down. UW got off only seven shot attempts over the final 11 minutes and didn’t have a shot on goal for the last 5:39.

Trevor Janicke bounced a shot into an empty net from the neutral zone in the final minute to seal Notre Dame’s advance to a Big Ten semifinal game against Michigan.

“You can put it however you want — gut wrenching, whatever,” Stange said. “But I think we’re proud of how we played this weekend. Obviously, a series like that you look at every single thing you could have done and wish you would have done something different if it didn’t turn out the way you want. So we’re doing that right now.”

By the time the Badgers got their first shot on goal 12:42 into the game, they were down 1-0 on a Jack Adams goal. By the time they got their second, they were down 2-0 after a Landon Slaggert power-play strike.

They also fell behind 2-0 in Saturday’s Game 2 but rallied to tie. Janicke scored for Notre Dame in the final minute to win and force the deciding third game.

“We were so close,” said Moe, who made 49 saves in Friday’s 3-1 victory. “Especially (Saturday), 20 seconds to go and who knows what would have happened in overtime. It just sucks to be that close.”

UW wasn’t particularly close for much of the season — 17 of its 24 losses were by three goals or more. That made its effort against the Irish (27-10) so eye-opening, especially on the heels of a 13-0 two-game drubbing at Minnesota that ended the regular season.

“I was really impressed with the guys on how they handled themselves,” Moe said. “It’s not an easy thing to do. To come out and lay it all on the line, it was good to see. We just didn’t get the result we needed.”

Wisconsin 1 1 0 — 2

Notre Dame 2 1 1 — 4

First period: ND — Adams 5 (Strand, Leivermann), 11:22; L. Slaggert 11 (G. Slaggert, T. Janicke), 14:14 (pp). W — Stange 4 (Malmquist, Gorniak), 16:01. Penalty: Stange, W, 13:31.

Second period: ND — Pivonka 1 (Lansdell, Karashik), 1:55. W — Laatsch 1 (Ahcan, Mersch), 15:22. Penalties: Mersch, W, 6:28; Leivermann, ND, 18:35; Gorniak, W, 19:55.

Third period: ND — T. Janicke 15 (G. Slaggert), 19:19 (en).

Saves: W (Moe 8-16-5) 29; ND (Galajda 4-11-9) 24. Power plays: W 0-for-1; ND 1-for-3. Att. — 2,612.

