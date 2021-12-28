Wisconsin-born players deliver in Badgers' Holiday Face-Off semifinal overtime victory against Yale

MILWAUKEE — Brock Caufield walked into the postgame news conference with the top of his head covered by a toque that featured prominently the circular state of Wisconsin seal on the front.
How appropriate on a night when a Division I men’s college hockey holiday tournament returned to Wisconsin for the first time in nearly 12 years, when a Wisconsin native scored his first collegiate goal and when a Wisconsin native scored the overtime winner.
And the first day of the inaugural Holiday Face-Off ended with University of Wisconsin men’s hockey players pouring onto the Fiserv Forum ice to celebrate earning a spot in Wednesday’s championship game.
“It’s always cool when you’re playing for a trophy,” said Caufield, who became the center of the celebration along the boards after scoring the winner.
The second overtime goal this season by the Stevens Point native pushed the Badgers to a championship matchup with No. 16 Providence after a sometimes nervy 3-2 victory against Yale.
The Badgers took a two-goal lead in the third period when Mathieu De St. Phalle scored but had to regroup after Yale’s Teddy Wooding and Henry Wagner erased the lead with tallies 4½ minutes apart after tricky bounces around UW goaltender Jared Moe.
“You’re up 2-0 and you think we’re in pretty good shape,” UW coach Tony Granato said. “Bang, bang — all of a sudden, holy cow, we’ve got to figure out a way on how to get this done. Fortunately for us, Brock made a big play and a great shot.”
Caufield built speed skating up the middle during the 3-on-3 overtime and fired a shot from the slot that beat Yale goaltender and Sun Prairie native Nathan Reid to the stick side.
“We talk about being resilient and going through adversity, and that was a great example of it right there,” Caufield said. “We just stuck with it.”
Caufield also scored to give the Badgers an overtime victory against Minnesota on Nov. 5. His goal Tuesday was reminiscent of one by another Wisconsin native earlier in the game.
Zach Urdahl scored his first NCAA goal midway through the second period with a hard wrister from the high slot after a quick pass up ice from Corson Ceulemans and a touch to the middle by Caden Brown.
“It’s been a long time coming to get the first one,” said Urdahl, an Eau Claire native who had only one assist in 17 games during the first half of the season. “It’s a monkey-off-the-back, sigh-of-relief kind of feeling.”
Urdahl was 4 the last time the Badgers played in Milwaukee during the 2006 Frozen Four. The Badger Hockey Showdown left town in 2002 and disappeared after a January 2010 episode in Madison.
Moe (19 saves) was solid early in UW’s return to Milwaukee. He had to make six stops in 40 seconds midway through the opening period, including a right-pad denial of a Ryan Stevens rebound attempt for the Bulldogs (3-8).
He came up with another big stop in close on Wagner with a little more than five minutes left in the second period to keep the Badgers (6-12-1) in the lead.
“That settled our team down,” Granato said. “It settled him into the game. He hadn’t played for a couple weeks. As a goalie, you want to get your rhythm and feel it.”
The Badgers made it a bitter homecoming for Reid (21 saves), a former Madison Capitols youth program goaltender. He played for three junior teams in three years — in Fairbanks, Alaska; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Muskegon, Michigan — before getting to Yale.
With Reid and UW’s Caufield, Jack Gorniak, Sam Stange and Daniel Laatsch, there were five Wisconsin natives in the starting lineups.
“That’s pretty exciting,” Granato said. “It says a lot about where our state is with players that keep developing.”
Which brings us back to Caufield’s hat. Any hopes for a good back story about it being representative of the return of holiday tournament hockey to Wisconsin were dashed.
“I thought it was a cool hat,” Caufield said. “Not much else.”
Providence wins opener
Jamie Engelbert broke a tie late in the second period and scored twice in the third period for his first collegiate hat trick for No. 16 Providence (15-7), which netted the last four goals for a 6-2 victory against Bowling Green (8-8-3) in the first semifinal. Patrick Moynihan assisted on three goals and scored into an empty net for the Friars.
Yale 0 0 2 0 — 2
Wisconsin 0 1 1 1 — 3
First-period penalties: Mersch, W, 1:59; Johnson, Y, 10:47.
Second period: W — Urdahl 1 (Brown, Ceulemans), 9:59. Penalties: Kehrer, W, 5:45; Allain, Y (major, game misconduct), 16:59.
Third period: W — De St. Phalle 3 (Gorniak, Peltonen), 3:48. Y — Wooding 3 (Carmichael, Gammill), 8:25; Wagner 1 (Wooding, Tabakin), 13:01. Penalty: Baker, W, 10:56.
Overtime: W — Caufield 5 (Baker), 2:02.
Saves: Y (Reid 9-7-3-2) 21; W (Moe 8-6-3-2) 19. Power plays: Y 0-for-3; W 0-for-2. Att. — 6,533.