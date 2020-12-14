Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team holds No. 1 ranking, men's hockey team falls

While the University of Wisconsin hockey teams were idled by COVID-19 cases, one stayed put in the national rankings and the other fell two spots.
The Badgers women's team was No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll released Monday, staying at the spot it has held since the beginning of the season.
The men's team fell to 14th in the USCHO rankings.
Both UW teams had their final games of 2020 postponed because of COVID-19 cases on their rosters. The men's team lost games at Michigan State last Tuesday and Wednesday; the women's team had its last three series called off.
Minnesota took over the top spot in the USCHO men's poll after improving to 8-0 with a pair of victories at Michigan last week. The Wolverines (sixth), Notre Dame (16th) and Ohio State (18th) also represent the Big Ten in the rankings.
Here's the USCHO.com Division I men's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
1. Minnesota (34)
2. Boston College (3)
3. Minnesota Duluth (1)
4. North Dakota (2)
5. Minnesota State
6. Michigan
7. Clarkson
8. Denver
9. St. Cloud State
10. Massachusetts
11. Quinnipiac
12. Northeastern
13. Bowling Green
14. Wisconsin
15. UMass Lowell
16. Notre Dame
17. Omaha
18. Ohio State
19. Providence
20. Robert Morris
Minnesota moved up one spot to second in the USCHO women's poll. Also in Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams, Ohio State stayed fourth and Minnesota Duluth remained at sixth.
Here's the USCHO.com Division I women's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
1. Wisconsin (10)
2. Minnesota (4)
3. Northeastern (1)
4. Ohio State
5. Colgate
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Providence
8. Boston College
9. Clarkson
10. Mercyhurst
