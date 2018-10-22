The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team has done its part toward becoming the No. 1 team in the country with an 8-0 start.
And when preseason favorite and defending NCAA champion Clarkson stumbled last weekend, the Badgers were moved into the top spot.
UW took all 15 first-place votes in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll on Monday, returning to the position it held for 18 straight weeks last season.
The Badgers swept Princeton in a non-conference series at LaBahn Arena last weekend to extend their unblemished start of the season.
Clarkson (5-1) split games against St. Lawrence, losing in overtime on the road on Friday. The Golden Knights fell to second in the rankings.
The Badgers took over the No. 1 spot in the USCHO poll on Oct. 2 last season and held it until Feb. 5. They had three more weeks at the top later in the season.
This season is the fifth straight that UW has been at No. 1 at some point.
Minnesota, which stayed at No. 3 after a home split with No. 4 Ohio State, plays the Badgers at LaBahn Arena on Saturday and Sunday.
With UW, Minnesota, Ohio State and No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association has four of the top five teams in the rankings.