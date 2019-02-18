The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team is back to No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I poll.
The Badgers took back the top spot from Minnesota two weeks after the teams flipped positions in the rankings.
UW swept Minnesota Duluth on the road last weekend, winning 6-1 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday. The Golden Gophers needed overtime on Saturday to complete a sweep of last-place Minnesota State.
The Badgers go into the final weekend of the regular season leading Minnesota by two points in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings. UW hosts two games against No. 10 Ohio State while Minnesota plays a pair of contests at Bemidji State.
UW got nine first-place votes to six for Minnesota in this week's rankings.