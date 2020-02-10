Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team prepares for 'totally different' atmosphere for Fill the Bowl game

As the University of Wisconsin makes a final push to equal its U.S. women's hockey attendance record in Sunday's Fill the Bowl game at the Kohl Center, coach Mark Johnson said his players' preparations can only go so far.
"You can mentally get prepared and try to visualize what it might feel like, what it might look like," Johnson said. "We've seen games with our men's basketball team and our men's hockey team with big crowds, and they've seen those atmospheres. But when you're going on the ice, it's totally different."
The second-ranked Badgers have sold more than 11,000 tickets at $2 apiece for Sunday's game against No. 6 Ohio State, a contest that could double as a Western Collegiate Hockey Association championship clincher for UW.
The Badgers can wrap up the regular-season title with victories in Saturday's game at LaBahn Arena and Sunday's Fill the Bowl contest at the Kohl Center. Both start at 2 p.m.
Three seasons ago, UW sold out the Kohl Center for its most recent Fill the Bowl game. An announced crowd of 15,359 for the Badgers' 2-0 victory against St. Cloud State was the largest attendance for a women's hockey game in the U.S.
With capacity unchanged, the Badgers can only tie the record Sunday. Playing in front of such a large crowd has its challenges when the norm in women's college hockey is a fraction of what's expected to be in the Kohl Center.
The Badgers lead Division I women's college hockey with an average home attendance of 2,273, having sold out all 12 games at LaBahn Arena. They played last weekend in front of crowds announced at 121 and 251 at Minnesota State.
"You just have to be able to manage things," Johnson said. "It's about the experience and really going out and having fun and that ability to play free. You're not worried about making mistakes, you're not worried about embarrassing yourself. You're just going out and enjoying the moment. If we're able to do that, then we'll be able to play up to our potential."
UW on Monday announced details on special events during the Fill the Bowl game, which this season is a tribute to first responders and military personnel.
The Badgers will have three honorary captains: Mike Koval, former Madison Police Chief; Mahlon Mitchell, the State President of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin; and Joe Rasmussen, the Veteran Services Coordinator for University Veteran Services at UW and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
UW Chief of Police Kristen Roman will sing the national anthem.
The Badgers also will honor 2009 Patty Kazmaier Award recipient Jessie Vetter for being added to UW's Legends Walk at the Kohl Center and the 1999-2000 inaugural women's hockey team.
Badgers fall in rankings
Saturday's loss at Minnesota State cost the Badgers the top spot in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll.
Cornell took over at No. 1, gaining 11 first-place votes. UW was second with four first-place votes.
It was only the sixth time in 18 polls this season that the Badgers weren't in the top spot; all six times they have been No. 2.
Ohio State fell one spot to sixth after being swept at Minnesota Duluth, which climbed one spot to eighth.
The Badgers are still No. 1 in the PairWise Rankings that mimic the selection and seeding process for the NCAA tournament.