In a season that ended with the program's fifth NCAA championship, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team played in front of some of its largest crowds at LaBahn Arena in 2018-19.
The average of 1,571 tickets scanned per game was the team's second-highest since the facility opened in 2012 and 0.7% better than in 2017-18.
Only the 2016-17 season had a higher average — 1,656 for games at LaBahn and 2,108 including one game at the Kohl Center.
While the official attendance listed in the box score is the number of tickets sold or distributed, ticket scan figures are a proxy for the actual count of people in the venue for the game.
For the first time in 2018-19, all 20 regular-season Badgers home games were sellouts of 2,273. Ticket usage for those contests ranged from 1,236 for the Sept. 29 game against Lindenwood to 1,806 for the Feb. 9 meeting with Minnesota State.
The latter preceded a men's hockey game next door at the Kohl Center in which women's hockey coach Mark Johnson had his men's hockey jersey retired.
For the season, 29.6% of tickets went unused compared to 31.1% in 2017-18.
The largest crowd of the season was for the March 16 NCAA quarterfinal game against Syracuse. UW sold standing-room tickets for that contest and had 2,075 people in the building with an announced attendance of 2,423.
Explore the data for Badgers women's hockey games in the interactive graphic below: