The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will play three of its first four series on the road in defense of its NCAA championship.
The Badgers' 2019-20 schedule, unveiled Wednesday, opens with a nonconference series at Lindenwood on Sept. 27-28. UW also plays at Ohio State and at Princeton in the first four weekends of the regular season.
The home opening weekend, when the Badgers are due to celebrate their 2019 national championship with a fifth banner in the rafters of LaBahn Arena, is against Penn State on Oct. 4-6. Which dates the two games will be played will be announced later, after other Badgers schedules for the nearby Kohl Center are finalized.
The 34-game schedule includes games against three of the other seven teams that played in last season's NCAA tournament — Minnesota, Boston College and Princeton.
The Badgers will face BC and Harvard in a Thanksgiving weekend event at a new community facility the NHL's Nashville Predators are building in the Nashville suburb of Bellevue, Tennessee.
UW also has games scheduled in the Pittsburgh area. It will play Robert Morris and Colgate, which knocked the Badgers out of the 2018 Frozen Four in the semifinals, on Jan. 3-4 at the Pittsburgh Penguins' training site, the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.
The Border Battle series against Minnesota resumes Nov. 1-2 in Minneapolis and on the weekend of Jan. 24-26 in Madison.
The Badgers' home schedule includes 12 games against Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams and the two games against Penn State. By contrast, they played eight nonconference home games last season along with the 12 league contests.
The 14-game regular-season home slate is the smallest since the team's inaugural season of 1999-2000, when it also played 14 home games plus an exhibition against Team USA.
See the full schedule below.
Wisconsin women's hockey 2019-20 schedule
|Dates
|Opponent
|Sept. 27-28
|at Lindenwood
|Oct. 4-6*
|vs. Penn State
|Oct. 11-12
|at Ohio State
|Oct. 18-19
|at Princeton
|Oct. 25-27*
|vs. Bemidji State
|Nov. 1-2
|at Minnesota
|Nov. 15-17*
|vs. Minnesota State
|Nov. 22-24*
|at St. Cloud State
|Nov. 29
|vs. Harvard at Bellevue, Tenn.
|Nov. 30
|vs. Boston College at Bellevue, Tenn.
|Dec. 6-8*
|vs. Minnesota Duluth
|Jan. 3
|at Robert Morris at Cranberry Township, Pa.
|Jan. 4
|vs. Colgate at Cranberry Township, Pa.
|Jan. 10-11
|at Bemidji State
|Jan. 24-26*
|vs. Minnesota
|Jan. 31-Feb. 2*
|vs. St. Cloud State
|Feb. 7-8
|at Minnesota State
|Feb. 14-16*
|vs. Ohio State
|Feb. 21-22
|at Minnesota Duluth
|Feb. 28-March 1
|WCHA first round
|March 7-8
|WCHA Final Faceoff at Minneapolis
|March 14
|NCAA regionals
|March 20-22
|NCAA Frozen Four at Boston
* — Exact dates for two-game series to be announced