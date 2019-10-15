Three University of Wisconsin women's hockey players earned weekly awards the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Tuesday.
Junior Daryl Watts was the top forward, senior Mekenzie Steffen was the top defenseman and senior Kristen Campbell was the top goaltender after the top-ranked Badgers' road sweep of No. 8 Ohio State.
Watts led the nation with seven points last weekend, including a goal in both games. She has scored in each of UW's first six contests.
Steffen scored three times in the series and had a career-high five points in Saturday's 7-3 victory.
Campbell stopped 17 shots for a shutout on Friday and made 18 saves on Saturday.
The Badgers play non-conference games at first-year program Long Island on Friday and Saturday.