Leaving Minnesota without a victory cost the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team the top spot in the national rankings.
For the first time since March 4, the Badgers weren't atop the USCHO.com Division I women's poll when it was released Monday. UW fell to No. 2 behind new No. 1 Minnesota, which claimed five of six points in a series last weekend.
Minnesota won 4-2 on Saturday and claimed the extra Western Collegiate Hockey Association point with a shootout victory following a 2-2 tie on Sunday.
Both the Golden Gophers and the Badgers are 10-1-1 heading into a bye this weekend.
UW returns Nov. 16-17 against Minnesota State at LaBahn Arena.
Cornell, Northeastern and Boston College completed the top five.