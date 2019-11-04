Leaving Minnesota without a victory cost the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team the top spot in the national rankings.

For the first time since March 4, the Badgers weren't atop the USCHO.com Division I women's poll when it was released Monday. UW fell to No. 2 behind new No. 1 Minnesota, which claimed five of six points in a series last weekend.

Minnesota won 4-2 on Saturday and claimed the extra Western Collegiate Hockey Association point with a shootout victory following a 2-2 tie on Sunday.

Both the Golden Gophers and the Badgers are 10-1-1 heading into a bye this weekend.

UW returns Nov. 16-17 against Minnesota State at LaBahn Arena.

Cornell, Northeastern and Boston College completed the top five.

See the full rankings here.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

View comments