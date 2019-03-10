MINNEAPOLIS — Mark Johnson witnessed the type of mettle from his University of Wisconsin women's hockey team that it takes to win a national championship on Sunday.
With the WCHA Final Faceoff championship trophy back in Madison after the second-ranked Badgers' 3-1 victory against top-ranked Minnesota at Ridder Arena, the focus now shifts to winning the fifth NCAA title in program history.
UW will learn its quarterfinal opponent during the NCAA Selection Show that begins Sunday at 8 p.m.
Sophomore Caitlin Schneider, freshman Britta Curl and senior Annie Pankowski scored for the Badgers (32-4-2), and junior goaltender Kristen Campbell made 21 saves against the Golden Gophers (30-5-1) as UW secured its eighth WCHA tournament title, the most of any school in the league.
"As I told the team ... they earned it," Johnson said. "They played hard yesterday and found a way to win a game late in the third period last night, and then they came back and competed at a real high level from the drop of the opening puck."
"I'm happy for them. It's a long, grinding season and anytime you get an opportunity to play for a trophy and then win it, it's special. They're going to have some memories that they'll be able to take away from this season and it'll put a smile on their face, so I'm very happy with the way they played and certainly happy that we're taking the trophy back to Madison."
The Badgers took the lead off a blast from Schneider at the 8-minute, 11-second mark of the first period, and Curl made it 2-0 less than three minutes into the second period on a beautiful step-through shot.
"We started a little slower than we wanted to," Minnesota coach Brad Frost said.
With senior defenseman Maddie Rolfes in the penalty box for interference, Minnesota pulled within 2-1 on Grace Zumwinkle's power-play goal at 9:24 of the second period.
"You could tell as the game went on that the desperation continued and elevated," Frost said. "Our team wanted that one really bad."
After generating 11 shots over the first two period, Minnesota continued to turn up the heat and put nine shots on Campbell in the third period. But with Minnesota goaltender Sydney Scobee off for an extra attacker, Pankowski scored an empty-net goal with 1:05 remaining to clinch the victory.
"With a team like Minnesota, they like to lay the pressure on," said Pankowski, who scored the game-winning goal in the third period of Saturday's 3-2 semifinal victory against Ohio State. "When they get buzzing, especially late in the game, that desperation is dangerous, and so for us if we can put the puck in like that it really takes the wind out of their sales and boosts us up a little bit. It felt really good to get that final goal."
Curl said the Badgers never got rattled as the Gophers ratcheted up the intensity on their home ice.
"I was pretty confident in our team. I don't think at any point during the game we felt otherwise," she said. "We weren't scared. We were confident in ourselves and we did a really good job winning battles and races."
Pankowski and Curl each scored their sixth goal in the Badgers' four WCHA tournament games and Campbell recorded her 32nd victory — one shy of tying the program's single-season record.
The Badgers have won 17 of their past 18 WCHA postseason games and hold a 51-15-0 all-time record in conference playoff games.
"We did a lot of things that we needed to do in this atmosphere and in this type of game," Johnson said. "I was impressed with our compete level."