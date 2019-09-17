The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team set an attendance record the last time it played at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers will try to equal that when they host another Fill the Bowl game there at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 against Ohio State.
UW is moving its final regular-season home game of the 2019-20 season from LaBahn Arena to the Kohl Center for the sixth edition of Fill the Bowl, which raises money for a local charity.
The last one, in 2017, drew a sellout announced crowd of 15,359 for a 2-0 victory over St. Cloud State. That was the largest crowd to watch an NCAA women's hockey game.
The Badgers also played Fill the Bowl games at the Kohl Center in 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2014. The Kohl Center was their full-time game home from the start of the program in 1999 until LaBahn Arena opened in 2012.
Tickets for the 2020 Fill the Bowl game will cost $2 and go on sale in October. The beneficiary has yet to be announced.