University of Wisconsin women's hockey wing Sophie Shirley's first weekly awards arrived in a pair.
Shirley was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's rookie of the week and the national third star after she scored three goals with an assist in last weekend's sweep of Princeton.
She scored twice in Friday's 4-3 victory and once in Sunday's 3-0 triumph en route to collecting two game-winning goals.
Minnesota Duluth's Naomi Rogge was the WCHA's forward of the week and the national No. 1 star after she scored four goals in a series against Bemidji State.
The other WCHA award winners were Minnesota Duluth's Lizi Norton (defenseman) and Ohio State's Andrea Braendli (goalie). Clarkson's Loren Gabel was the national second star.
The top-ranked Badgers host No. 3 Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday at LaBahn Arena.