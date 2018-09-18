The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team and Notre Dame have decided on a date and time for the second game in their two-year series of contests at Chicago's United Center.
The Badgers and the Fighting Irish will play in Chicago on Sunday, Jan. 20. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Last season, the teams played in front of an announced crowd of 9,313 at the United Center in a Sunday game that started at 2 p.m.
The teams and the United Center had some challenges in getting the game scheduled around the United Center's main tenants, the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the NBA's Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls play on Saturday night, Jan. 19, and the Blackhawks are due to play a nationally televised game at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 20.
The Badgers and Fighting Irish have a two-game series that weekend that will start at the Kohl Center on Friday night.
UW is giving up a home game to play at the United Center, just as Notre Dame did in January 2018.
That game was the highlight of the Badgers' 2017-18 season, a 5-0 victory that ended top-ranked Notre Dame's 16-game winning streak.
"Both our team and our fans had great experiences last year and we look forward to another one this time around," Badgers coach Tony Granato said in a statement. "It is not every day that you get to play in an NHL building like the United Center, so to get the chance to do that and connect with the Blackhawks again is something special."
Tickets for the United Center game are due to be made available to UW and Notre Dame season ticket buyers and students starting Oct. 8. The general public sale starts Oct. 11.
The Badgers have six Illinois natives on their roster, including senior captain Peter Tischke. Granato is a native of Downers Grove, Illinois.