In the past few weeks, Matthew Freytag has been the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's example of a player finally being rewarded for sticking to his game.
Freytag, a senior, enters the Big Ten Conference playoffs with a three-game goal-scoring streak and the best scoring stretch since his freshman year.
It has been a long time coming for Freytag, who has often shown glimpses of having the kind of shot that could make him a high-level scorer but hasn't done so consistently.
He scored in both overtime victories over Michigan last weekend at the Kohl Center and contributed to a rout of Penn State on Feb. 23.
The Badgers are headed back to State College for the best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinals starting Friday, and Freytag is taking a good share of confidence in playing with linemates Max Zimmer and Mick Messner.
Better late than never for Freytag, who has four of his six goals this season in his past five games. A year ago, he notched four of his nine goals in the last six games.
He said his increased productivity is a result of both getting more scoring chances and doing better to finish them off.
"Instead of getting frustrated when you get that second bounce and it doesn't go in, just keep pushing because you know you'll get another chance," Freytag said. "I think that's been going really well for us."
Freytag earned a spot on ESPN's nightly top-10 plays for his second-period goal Friday, when he backhanded the puck between his legs from below the goal line and had it bank into the net off Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann.
"He's playing great," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "The part about our seniors having a big finish, these years haven't been all rosy for them. It's been a battle to try to establish how our team is going to play. And they've stuck with it, they've battled through it. There would be nothing better than for them to finish on a great note."
Upon review
By the book, the Badgers were caught in an illegal substitution that, when it was reviewed on video, nullified the first overtime goal they scored on Saturday.
The rules book has no shades of gray on the matter, something that might change next season.
Big Ten supervisor of officials Steve Piotrowski said the NCAA rules committee, for which he is secretary-rules editor, will take a look during its June meeting at the fact referees have no latitude to consider the substitution's impact on the play.
Last offseason, the rules body clarified substitutions have to be made within 5 feet of the bench — or roughly the length of a stick. The replay on Saturday caught Badgers defenseman Josh Ess jumping onto the ice before Wyatt Kalynuk was close enough to make it legal.
That illegal substitution at the bench happened seconds before UW's Jack Gorniak scored to set off a celebration that had to be rolled back while the officials went through a four-minute video replay.
Piotrowski wants there to be a balance between players complying with the rules and allowing for the fact that, when players are changing away from the play, they often aren't creating an advantage for the scoring team.
"And nine times out of 10, they probably don't," Piotrowski said. "However, officials don't have that discretion available in the rule."
Piotrowski compared the too-many-men rule to old standards for reviews of a player having a skate in the crease when a goal is scored. Any violation, whether it impacted the play or not, was grounds for a goal to be waved off until the rules committee changed course.
Michigan coach Mel Pearson originally challenged Saturday's play to see if the Badgers were offside, which they were not. Once that's initiated, however, officials can review for any infraction covered in video replay criteria.
UW's Linus Weissbach scored 51 seconds after Gorniak's goal was overturned.
From the infirmary
The three weeks the Badgers were expecting to be without freshman defenseman K'Andre Miller because of a left knee injury have passed. But Granato said Monday that the first-round NHL draft pick's status for the series at No. 18 Penn State is uncertain.
"We're not ruling him out this weekend," Granato said. "We're hoping he'll be able to come with us on the trip and be able to participate. Whether it'll be Friday, I don't know, but hopefully he'll be able to play this weekend."
Miller crashed into the boards in the Feb. 9 game against Ohio State and hasn't played since. He returned to skating last week.
He and injured forward Dominick Mersch skated before the rest of the team Monday morning and didn't participate in full-group drills.