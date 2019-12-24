Wisconsin Badgers send record-tying 4 US players to World Junior Championship

K'Andre Miller is back for a second shot at a World Junior Championship gold medal.
Ty Emberson will take his redemption tour into the under-20 tournament in the Czech Republic.
Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte will be two highly visible members of an American side that will try to earn a fifth straight medal from the event.
The four University of Wisconsin men's hockey players were officially confirmed Monday as being among the 23 that will represent the U.S. at the World Juniors.
That ties the largest Badgers contingent on a U.S. team at the tournament. There also were four UW players on the squad in 1980, 1983 and 1984, when Gary Suter, Jim Johannson, Marty Wiitala and current Badgers coach Tony Granato played for the U.S.
"I'm looking forward to our guys not only having that opportunity, I think they're ready for it," Granato said. "They've geared up toward this tournament. It's been on their minds a lot. They've worn the sweater a lot in the past. And going there on the big stage at Christmas time is important for them."
The U.S. opens Group B play in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Thursday with a rivalry game against Canada.
That's far from the end of the challenges before the top four of five teams in each of two pools advance to the quarterfinals. The Americans play newly promoted Germany on Friday, Russia on Sunday and the hosts on Monday.
The quarterfinals are Thursday, Jan. 2, with the semifinals on Saturday, Jan. 4 and the medal games on Sunday, Jan. 5.
The Badgers players won't miss any college games that count. UW has only a Jan. 1 exhibition game at the U.S. Under-18 Team on the schedule before resuming the regular season Jan. 10 against No. 6 Ohio State at the Kohl Center.
Miller is the 18th UW player to make two World Juniors teams and the first since John Ramage in 2010 and 2011.
The defenseman won a silver medal last January after the U.S. lost to Finland in the championship game in Vancouver, British Columbia. He played in six of seven U.S. games, registering one assist and ranking sixth of seven defensemen in minutes played.
Fellow UW sophomore defenseman Emberson was part of last season's selection camp leading up to the event but didn't make the final roster.
Caufield and Turcotte, both freshman forwards, will take part in the World Juniors after winning a bronze medal with the U.S. at the Under-18 World Championship last season.
In that event, Caufield scored 14 goals in seven games, tying Alex Ovechkin's individual tournament record. Turcotte wasn't fully recovered from a bout with mononucleosis but had four goals and five assists.
The U.S. roster that was trimmed from 26 on Monday includes 19 college players, eight of them from the Big Ten Conference.
Among them: Notre Dame defenseman Spencer Stastney of Mequon and forward Jacob Pivonka; and Michigan defenseman Cam York and forward John Beecher.
Miller and Emberson are in their last season of World Juniors eligibility, while Caufield and Turcotte also could play in 2021 if they return to school for another year or are released to USA Hockey by their pro team.
"It's a hell of a tournament," Granato said. "They're going to grow as players. They're going to grow as kids. It's another experience that's going to make them better."