Wisconsin Badgers send record-tying four U.S. players to World Junior Championship

K'Andre Miller is back for a second shot at a World Junior Championship gold medal.

Ty Emberson will take his redemption tour into the under-20 tournament in the Czech Republic.

Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte will be two highly visible members of an American side that will try to earn a fifth straight medal from the event.

The four University of Wisconsin men's hockey players were officially confirmed Monday as being among the 23 that will represent the U.S. at the World Juniors.

That ties the largest Badgers contingent on a U.S. team at the tournament. There also were four UW players on the squad in 1980, 1983 and 1984, when Gary Suter, Jim Johannson, Marty Wiitala and current Badgers coach Tony Granato played for the U.S.

"I'm looking forward to our guys not only having that opportunity, I think they're ready for it," Granato said. "They've geared up toward this tournament. It's been on their minds a lot. They've worn the sweater a lot in the past. And going there on the big stage at Christmas time is important for them."

The U.S. opens Group B play in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Thursday with a rivalry game against Canada.