An overtime goal and four points in two games against Michigan last weekend gave the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's Sean Dhooghe the Big Ten Conference's first star of the week.
Dhooghe, a sophomore right wing, scored on a breakaway with 26.2 seconds left Friday for a 5-4 victory. He earlier scored a power-play goal in the game and had an assist.
He assisted on Ty Emberson's tying goal late in regulation on Saturday, a game the Badgers won 4-3 in overtime.
Dhooghe is UW's first weekly three stars honoree since he was the first star on Dec. 11, 2018.
Minnesota forward Brent Gates was the second star, while Ohio State forward Tanner Laczynski was the third star.
The Badgers play at No. 18 Penn State in a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series starting Friday.