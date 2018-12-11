For the first time in the six seasons of Big Ten Conference men's hockey, the University of Wisconsin has had the league's first star in two straight weeks.
Right wing Sean Dhooghe was the recipient Tuesday after he scored a power-play goal in both of the Badgers' victories against Michigan State last weekend.
The sophomore also had an assist in each game for a four-point weekend, matching a season and collegiate best.
His selection as first star came a week after freshman defenseman K'Andre Miller was chosen for the award.
Dhooghe leads the Badgers with nine goals. Six of them have been on the power play; that total leads the Big Ten and is second in the conference.
Penn State forward Evan Barratt and goalie Peyton Jones were named the Big Ten's second and third stars, respectively.
While the Badgers don't play against until Jan. 4-5 against Denver at the Kohl Center, Dhooghe, Miller and freshman defenseman Ty Emberson will attempt to make the final U.S. roster for the World Junior Championship. The training camp starts Saturday, and the tournament runs Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia.