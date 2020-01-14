Wisconsin Badgers' Roman Ahcan gets Big Ten's second star for three-goal weekend

Roman Ahcan was named the Big Ten Conference's second star of the week for scoring three goals in two games for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
Ahcan, a sophomore forward, scored once in a 4-2 loss to No. 8 Ohio State last Friday, then twice in a 5-2 victory on Saturday.
He's the fourth Badgers player to earn one of the league's weekly three stars this season and the first since Alex Turcotte was the second star on Nov. 12.
Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann was the first star, and Minnesota goalie Jared Moe was the third star.
The Badgers host No. 20 Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.