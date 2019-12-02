Badgers women's hockey celebration

The Badgers women's hockey team celebrates a goal last season against Ohio State.

 DAVID STLUKA, UW Athletic Communication

After three weeks at No. 2, the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team is back atop the national rankings.

Barely.

The Badgers passed Minnesota in the USCHO.com Division I women's poll Monday by one vote, getting eight first-place votes to the Gophers' seven.

UW (16-1-1) won games against Harvard and No. 8 Boston College at the Country Classic in Nashville, Tennessee, last weekend. The Gophers (14-1-3) tied Boston College and defeated Harvard at the same event.

The Badgers play their last series of 2019 on Friday and Saturday against No. 10 Minnesota Duluth at LaBahn Arena.

No. 5 Ohio State was the fourth Western Collegiate Hockey Association team in the top 10.

See the full rankings here.

