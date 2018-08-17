Three University of Wisconsin men's hockey recruits were among the 42 players named Friday to compete in the 2018 USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game.
Forwards Cole Caufield, Owen Lindmark and Alex Turcotte, all members of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, will play in the Sept. 19 game in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The game brings together the top U.S. players eligible for the next year's NHL draft.
Players that ended up with the Badgers have been in four of the six previous prospects game: Jack Dougherty, Keegan Ford, Seamus Malone and Ryan Wagner in 2013; Trent Frederic, JD Greenway and Luke Kunin in 2015; Sean Dhooghe, Tyler Inamoto and Mick Messner in 2016; and Ty Emberson and K'Andre Miller in 2017.
Caufield and Turcotte have been mentioned in scouting articles as potential first-round picks in next year's draft. They and Lindmark are scheduled to join the Badgers for the 2019-20 season.
Caufield, a Mosinee native, scored 54 goals in 59 games in the 2017-18, second only to Auston Matthews' 55 in NTDP history.
Lindmark had 18 goals and 37 points in 61 games, and Turcotte scored 18 goals with 63 points in 58 games.