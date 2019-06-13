University of Wisconsin men's hockey recruit Shane LaVelle scored a goal in a Madison Capitols offseason camp game on Wednesday by doing what he does best.
"I like to attack defenders and then catch them flat-footed and go to the outside and burn them," he said.
It helped LaVelle that the puck took a fortunate bounce up and over the goaltender before it entered the net, but a goal's a goal.
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
LaVelle, a right wing, had 19 of them in 27 games last season for Chaska (Minn.) High School. He'll be a senior captain for the Hawks in 2019-20 and is hoping to take a higher level of play back from spending time in the United States Hockey League team's camp this week.
"It's such a fast game," he said. "If I bring back that to Chaska and lead by example and show the guys how fast and how hard we have to work, I think that'll help all the players on the team."
LaVelle, who committed to the Badgers toward the end of his freshman year in 2017, showed off a quick burst up the middle of the ice on Wednesday. He has been working on his skating, emphasizing quick, power turns.
He didn't record a point in four games with the Capitols after the end of the high school season in March. He isn't sure whether a similar stay is in the cards for after his senior campaign.
The main part of the Capitols' tryout camp runs through Thursday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, with all-star games scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
LaVelle is one of 16 players listed on the camp roster who have made an oral commitment to a college team. The others: Verona's Brockton Baker (St. Cloud State), Onalaska's Carson Bantle (Michigan Tech), Wausau's Frank Dovorany (Michigan Tech), Trevor Kukkonen (Michigan Tech), Ethan Leyer (St. Cloud State), William Margel (New Hampshire), Cole Oravitz (Massachusetts), Kristof Papp (Michigan State), Davis Pennington (Omaha), Stepan Pokorny (Ferris State), Carson Riddle (Western Michigan), Garrett Szydlowski (Western Michigan), Alexander Trombley (Ohio State), Hunter Weiss (Notre Dame), Coltan Wilkie (Colorado College).
Here's a look at some of LaVelle's shifts from his team's game Wednesday afternoon. He's wearing No. 21 in the black jerseys: