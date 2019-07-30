Fifteen players connected to the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team were included on the roster for the 2019 USA Hockey Women's National Festival.
The event, Aug. 5-13 in Lake Placid, New York, will help select the under-18 and under-22 teams that will play in series against Canada later in August.
Brianna Decker is listed among the 107 players and also will serve as an assistant coach for the under-18 team. She'll join forwards Hilary Knight, Annie Pankowski and Sophia Shaver, defenseman Maddie Rolfes and goaltender Alex Rigsby among the former UW players.
Forwards Britta Curl, Presley Norby and Abby Roque and defensemen Grace Bowlby, Natalie Buchbinder and Nicole LaMantia will participate ahead of the 2019-20 season for the Badgers.
And three players who have given Badgers coaches oral commitments for future seasons also were included: 2020 recruit Makenna Webster, a forward; 2021 recruit Carolina Harvey, a defenseman; and 2022 recruit Kirsten Simms, a forward and, at 14, the youngest player invited.
Badgers director of hockey operations Sis Paulsen will serve as an equipment manager for the festival, while Emily Engel, the assistant director of hockey operations for the UW men's team, will work in a video role.
Former UW player Meghan Duggan, who captained the 2018 U.S. team to the Olympic gold medal, was invited but is participate, according to USA Hockey.