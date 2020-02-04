3 Wisconsin Badgers players named WCHA players of the week after sweep of St. Cloud State

University of Wisconsin women's hockey juniors Daryl Watts, Grace Bowlby and Breanna Blesi were chosen Tuesday as Western Collegiate Hockey Association players of the week.
Watts was the top forward after scoring a goal and adding seven assists in the top-ranked Badgers' home sweep of St. Cloud State.
You have free articles remaining.
Bowlby earned top defenseman honors for recording a goal and four assists.
Blesi, the goaltender of the week, earned a shutout in her WCHA debut last Saturday and stopped 28 of 29 shots faced in the series.
The Badgers play at Minnesota State on Friday and Saturday.