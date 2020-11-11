Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team's signing class includes 9 players

As the signing period for the National Letter of Intent opened Wednesday, the size of the freshman class of 2021 for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was in a state of flux.

There's nothing unusual about that. The Badgers typically don't know exactly how many new players they'll bring in until the offseason, when they learn whether any of their current players plan to sign early.

What's known now is that UW sent out nine letters this week. How many of them will join the team next season is uncertain.

Goaltender Noah Grannan, defensemen Corson Ceulemans, Daniel Laatsch and Jacob Martin and forwards Caden Brown, Liam Malmquist, Brayden Morrison, Robby Newton and Zach Urdahl all confirmed Wednesday that they've signed with the Badgers or plan to in the coming days.

Laatsch and Malmquist signed for the second straight season. Both are playing junior hockey this season after deferring their UW enrollment.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The Badgers haven't announced any of the signings as of Wednesday night so their coaches couldn't discuss the players.

An unpredictable element to this year's recruiting class is the fate of those who ordinarily would be using their final season of eligibility with the Badgers in 2020-21.