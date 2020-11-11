 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team's signing class includes 9 players
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

As the signing period for the National Letter of Intent opened Wednesday, the size of the freshman class of 2021 for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was in a state of flux.

There's nothing unusual about that. The Badgers typically don't know exactly how many new players they'll bring in until the offseason, when they learn whether any of their current players plan to sign early.

What's known now is that UW sent out nine letters this week. How many of them will join the team next season is uncertain.

Goaltender Noah Grannan, defensemen Corson Ceulemans, Daniel Laatsch and Jacob Martin and forwards Caden Brown, Liam Malmquist, Brayden Morrison, Robby Newton and Zach Urdahl all confirmed Wednesday that they've signed with the Badgers or plan to in the coming days.

Laatsch and Malmquist signed for the second straight season. Both are playing junior hockey this season after deferring their UW enrollment.

The Badgers haven't announced any of the signings as of Wednesday night so their coaches couldn't discuss the players.

An unpredictable element to this year's recruiting class is the fate of those who ordinarily would be using their final season of eligibility with the Badgers in 2020-21.

UW has seven seniors this year — one goalie, two defensemen and four forwards. It also could lose junior defenseman Ty Emberson and sophomore forwards Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway to the pros.

The NCAA, however, has said that this season won't count against eligibility limits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UW athletic department, however, could decide not to honor the extra year granted to winter sports athletes; that's what it did for those from spring sports.

Until the Badgers know the answer on their seniors and those who could sign early, there'll be uncertainty with at least some of next year's class.

Here are the details on those who are signing with the Badgers this week and links to stories from when they gave an oral commitment:

