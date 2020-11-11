Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team's signing class includes 9 players

As the signing period for the National Letter of Intent opened Wednesday, the size of the freshman class of 2021 for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team was in a state of flux.
There's nothing unusual about that. The Badgers typically don't know exactly how many new players they'll bring in until the offseason, when they learn whether any of their current players plan to sign early.
What's known now is that UW sent out nine letters this week. How many of them will join the team next season is uncertain.
Goaltender Noah Grannan, defensemen Corson Ceulemans, Daniel Laatsch and Jacob Martin and forwards Caden Brown, Liam Malmquist, Brayden Morrison, Robby Newton and Zach Urdahl all confirmed Wednesday that they've signed with the Badgers or plan to in the coming days.
Laatsch and Malmquist signed for the second straight season. Both are playing junior hockey this season after deferring their UW enrollment.
The Badgers haven't announced any of the signings as of Wednesday night so their coaches couldn't discuss the players.
An unpredictable element to this year's recruiting class is the fate of those who ordinarily would be using their final season of eligibility with the Badgers in 2020-21.
UW has seven seniors this year — one goalie, two defensemen and four forwards. It also could lose junior defenseman Ty Emberson and sophomore forwards Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway to the pros.
The NCAA, however, has said that this season won't count against eligibility limits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UW athletic department, however, could decide not to honor the extra year granted to winter sports athletes; that's what it did for those from spring sports.
Until the Badgers know the answer on their seniors and those who could sign early, there'll be uncertainty with at least some of next year's class.
Here are the details on those who are signing with the Badgers this week and links to stories from when they gave an oral commitment:
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2020-21 team: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
