At least 21 University of Wisconsin men's hockey games are scheduled to be televised in the 2019-20 season, an increase over the previous year.

The TV schedule starts with next Friday's season opener at No. 11 Boston College, which is scheduled to air on NESN+.

Like last season, 12 home games are scheduled for either Fox Sports Wisconsin or Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus. That slate begins with both games of the Oct. 18-19 home series against two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth.

UW will appear on Big Ten Network six times and twice on ESPNU.

Last season, 20 games were televised, including both at Notre Dame on NBCSN. The Fighting Irish haven't yet announced their schedule for home TV games, which is programmed separately from the Big Ten Conference schedule.

Here's the list of televised Badgers games announced Friday by the Big Ten:

Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey TV schedule, 2019-20

Date Time (CT) Opponent Network
Friday, Oct. 11 6 p.m. at Boston College NESN+
Friday, Oct. 18 7 p.m. Minnesota Duluth FSW
Saturday, Oct. 19 7 p.m. Minnesota Duluth FSW
Friday, Oct. 25 7 p.m. Clarkson FSW
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. at Penn State BTN
Friday, Nov. 1 5 p.m. at Penn State BTN
Friday, Nov. 15 7 p.m. Notre Dame FSW
Friday, Nov. 22 7 p.m. at Minnesota FSW
Saturday, Nov. 23 7 p.m. at Minnesota FSW+
Saturday, Nov. 30 7 p.m. Michigan FSW+
Sunday, Dec. 1 4 p.m. Michigan BTN
Friday, Jan. 10 8 p.m. Ohio State ESPNU
Saturday, Jan. 11 7 p.m. Ohio State FSW+
Friday, Jan. 17 8 p.m. Michigan State ESPNU
Saturday, Jan. 18 7 p.m. Michigan State FSW+
Friday, Jan. 31 7 p.m. Minnesota FSW+
Saturday, Feb. 1 8 p.m. Minnesota FSW
Friday, Feb. 7 5 p.m. at Michigan BTN
Saturday, Feb. 15 7 p.m. Penn State FSW
Friday, Feb. 28 5 p.m. at Ohio State BTN
Saturday, Feb. 29 7 p.m. at Ohio State BTN

