For only the second time in the last five years, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has appeared in the preseason national top 20.
The Badgers were 16th in the first USCHO.com Division I men's poll of the 2019-20 season, released Monday.
They were 12th to start the 2017-18 campaign but otherwise hadn't received enough votes at the start of recent seasons to place in the top 20 of the poll of coaches and media members.
The expectations are elevated for a team that finished tied for fifth in the Big Ten last season and missed the NCAA tournament for a fifth straight year with a 14-18-5 record.
One of the nation's best incoming classes, with 2019 NHL first-round draft picks Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield and projected 2020 first-round selection Dylan Holloway at forward, is the primary cause for the heightened outlook.
Badgers players said they're more interested in the level to which they're holding themselves.
"I think we are the ones setting the expectations," junior left wing Linus Weissbach said recently. "Sure, people write stuff. We read stuff here and there. But at the same time, I've experienced over these past two years that you can't really say anything before those first 10 games. You don't really know where the team's going to be at.
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
"But coming in, we want to get some work done before and make sure we're ready. Because if everything goes well and we play hard, play well, we're going to have a fun year."
The Badgers have been in limited-hours workouts this month but their practice schedule opens officially on Saturday. They'll hold a scrimmage at the Kohl Center on Sunday before opening the season at No. 11 Boston College on Oct. 11.
The Eagles are one of seven ranked teams on the Badgers' schedule. UW opens its home schedule Oct. 18-19 against two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth, which started at No. 1 in the rankings.
The Badgers were the fourth of four Big Ten Conference teams in the USCHO preseason rankings, behind No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 12 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State.
UW also faces No. 10 Clarkson (Oct. 25-26) and No. 20 Arizona State (Feb. 21-22) in two-game, non-conference series at the Kohl Center.
A USA Hockey National Team Development Program spokesperson confirmed that Latsch is no longer committed to the Badgers but had no other details to share.
In the first four weeks of the season, only an Oct. 12 game against Merrimack will match the Badgers against a team that was unranked in the preseason poll.
The Big Ten coaches' poll is scheduled to be released later Monday.