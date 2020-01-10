Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team returns from break by falling to No. 8 Ohio State for fourth straight loss

After 33 days without a regular-season game, the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team started the second half of its campaign Friday, eager to leave behind the difficulties that plagued the final weeks before the break.
The Badgers talked about hitting a reset button, but they found out against No. 8 Ohio State that it’s not that simple, especially against a team that has dominated the series lately.
Gustaf Westlund scored twice in the second period, both times answering Badgers tying goals, in the Buckeyes’ 4-2 victory at the Kohl Center.
Ohio State has won seven straight games against the Badgers, who lost a season-high fourth in a row and slipped into last place in the Big Ten Conference. The Buckeyes are 9-1-2 in their last 12 games in Madison.
“It’s pretty much what the first half was,” UW coach Tony Granato said. “At big points of the game, we didn’t make the plays and finish them. They made the plays that went in our net.”
Ohio State freshman defenseman CJ Regula was taken from the ice on a stretcher early in the third period after he was hit from behind by Badgers forward Linus Weissbach.
The hit forced Regula’s head down, and the top of his helmet appeared to take the force of the collision with the boards. Athletic trainers and paramedics attended to Regula during a stoppage of about 12 minutes.
Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik said after the game that Regula was at a hospital getting a CT scan and was moving his hands and feet.
“He’s in great hands here,” Rohlik said.
Weissbach was assessed a major and game misconduct for checking from behind.
Trailing 3-2, UW killed the five-minute power play but later gave up a second power-play goal in the game when Ronnie Hein tucked in a rebound of a shot off the back boards at the left post with 7:41 remaining.
Both Ohio State power-play goals came with Badgers freshman center Alex Turcotte serving a slashing penalty.
UW (7-11-1, 2-8-1-1 Big Ten) scored a pair of tying goals in the second period — by Josh Ess and Roman Ahcan — but Ohio State (14-5-2, 7-3-1-0) had a response from Westlund during 4-on-4 play each time to regain the lead.
It took only 57 seconds for UW to equalize again when Roman Ahcan buried a feed from Mike Vorlicky in front of the net.
Less than two minutes after Ahcan made it 2-2, Westlund swiped the puck past Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff (26 saves) after Carson Meyer’s blocked shot fell at his feet.
The Buckeyes were able to stay a step ahead of the Badgers all night.
“I think that was the difference,” Rohlik said. “Everybody’s a different hockey team when you play with the lead.”
After returning from the World Junior Championship last weekend, Turcotte and Cole Caufield were reunited with Weissbach on the Badgers’ line chart for the first time in nine games.
Senior forward Max Zimmer, who played his 100th career game but only his sixth of the season, was inserted into the second power-play unit. UW was 1-for-16 on the power play in the last five games before the break.
The first unit of Caufield, Turcotte, Weissbach, Sean Dhooghe and Wyatt Kalynuk was out for a big opportunity in the first period with 63 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play.
Weissbach had the best opportunity, a one-timer from the right circle on which he fired over the net.
“Linus just got too much under it,” Granato said.
The Buckeyes blocked two of Kalynuk’s attempts and goaltender Tommy Nappier (26 saves) stopped the one shot that got through to him.
UW scored seven power-play goals in its first four games but only seven over the next 14 before the break. It was 0-for-2 Friday.
The Buckeyes, who entered the day 12th nationally in power play at 22.9%, took advantage of their first chance after Turcotte was called for slashing in the opening period.
Meyer was denied by the post on a slap shot from the high slot about 10 seconds before he finished off a give-and-go with Tanner Laczynski at the right post for a 1-0 Ohio State lead.
Not long before, UW’s Dominick Mersch forced his way into a breakaway in the neutral zone, but Nappier, the national goaltender of the month for December, stopped the Badgers sophomore’s try to beat him between the pads.
It was another night of frustration for UW.
“There was obviously bits and parts that you could see were different, but at the end of the day it’s not enough change to start winning some games,” alternate captain Tarek Baker said.
Ohio State 1 2 1 — 4
Wisconsin 0 2 0 — 2
First period: OS — Meyer 7 (Laczynski, Ege), 10:13 (pp). Penalties: Turcotte, W, 8:50; Westlund, OS, 14:51; Pooley, O, 15:49.
Second period: W — Ess 1 (Weissbach, C. Caufield), 6:23. OS — Westlund 10 (Miller, Fadyeyev), 13:59. W — Ahcan 6 (Vorlicky, Baker), 14:56. OS — Westlund 11 (Meyer, Ege), 16:51. Penalties: R. Donovan, W, 12:07; Meyer, OS, 12:07; Ahcan, W, 14:56; Miller, OS, 14:56.
Third period: O — Hein 5 (Singleton, Meyer), 12:19 (pp). Penalties: Weissbach, W (major, game misconduct), 3:28; Turcotte, W, 12:10; C. Caufield, W, 16:26.
Saves: OS (Nappier 9-12-5) 26; W (Lebedeff 9-6-11) 26. Power plays: OS 2-for-4; W 0-for-2. Att. — 8,869.