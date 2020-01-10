Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team returns from break by falling to No. 8 Ohio State for fourth straight loss

After returning from the World Junior Championship last weekend, Turcotte and Cole Caufield were reunited with Weissbach on the Badgers’ line chart for the first time in nine games.

Senior forward Max Zimmer, who played his 100th career game but only his sixth of the season, was inserted into the second power-play unit. UW was 1-for-16 on the power play in the last five games before the break.

The first unit of Caufield, Turcotte, Weissbach, Sean Dhooghe and Wyatt Kalynuk was out for a big opportunity in the first period with 63 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play.

Weissbach had the best opportunity, a one-timer from the right circle on which he fired over the net.

“Linus just got too much under it,” Granato said.

The Buckeyes blocked two of Kalynuk’s attempts and goaltender Tommy Nappier (26 saves) stopped the one shot that got through to him.

UW scored seven power-play goals in its first four games but only seven over the next 14 before the break. It was 0-for-2 Friday.

The Buckeyes, who entered the day 12th nationally in power play at 22.9%, took advantage of their first chance after Turcotte was called for slashing in the opening period.