The preseason predictions are in, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is projected to finish in the top half of the Big Ten Conference and as a contender for an NCAA tournament spot in 2019-20.
The Badgers were picked to finish third in the seven-team league by Big Ten coaches in a preseason poll released Monday.
The coaches picked UW defensemen K'Andre Miller and Wyatt Kalynuk to the all-league preseason first team. Miller, a sophomore, was a unanimous selection.
Also Monday, the Badgers were 16th in the first " target="_blank">USCHO.com Division I men's poll, marking only the second time in the last five seasons they appeared in the preseason rankings.
They were 12th to start the 2017-18 campaign but otherwise hadn't received enough votes at the start of recent seasons to place in the top 20 of the poll of coaches and media members.
The expectations are elevated for a team that finished tied for fifth in the Big Ten last season and missed the 16-team NCAA tournament for a fifth straight year with a 14-18-5 record.
One of the nation's best incoming classes, with 2019 NHL first-round draft picks Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield and projected 2020 first-round selection Dylan Holloway at forward, is the primary cause for the heightened outlook.
Badgers players said they're more interested in the level to which they're holding themselves.
"I think we are the ones setting the expectations," junior left wing Linus Weissbach said recently. "Sure, people write stuff. We read stuff here and there. But at the same time, I've experienced over these past two years that you can't really say anything before those first 10 games. You don't really know where the team's going to be at.
"But coming in, we want to get some work done before and make sure we're ready. Because if everything goes well and we play hard, play well, we're going to have a fun year."
The Badgers have been in limited-hours workouts in September but their practice schedule opens officially on Saturday. They'll hold a scrimmage at the Kohl Center on Sunday before opening the season at No. 11 Boston College on Oct. 11.
The Eagles are one of seven ranked teams on the Badgers' schedule. UW opens its home schedule Oct. 18-19 against two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth, which started at No. 1 in the rankings.
The Badgers were the fourth of four Big Ten Conference teams in the USCHO preseason rankings, behind No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 12 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State.
UW also faces No. 10 Clarkson (Oct. 25-26) and No. 20 Arizona State (Feb. 21-22) in two-game, non-conference series at the Kohl Center.
In the first four weeks of the season, only an Oct. 12 game against Merrimack will match the Badgers against a team that was unranked in the preseason poll.
Penn State was the coaches' pick to win the Big Ten, with Notre Dame taking second. UW has been picked to finish in the top half of the league in three of six previous Big Ten seasons but has failed to reach expectations in each of those instances.
Picked to win the league in the inaugural 2013-14 season, the Badgers finished second. They were sixth after being chosen for third in both 2014-15 and 2017-18.
Defending regular-season champion Ohio State was picked for fourth, ahead of Minnesota, Michigan and Michigan State.
Miller and Kalynuk joined Notre Dame goaltender Cale Morris (also a unanimous pick), Ohio State forward Tanner Laczynski and Penn State forwards Alex Limoges and Evan Barratt on the coaches' preseason first team.
Caufield was among the group receiving honorable mention.