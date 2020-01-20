Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team lauds quick thinking in unusually long game of keep-away

They attempted one shot, which UW defenseman Josh Ess blocked, over the first 55 seconds of the advantage. Ess then drew a slashing penalty on Spartans center Patrick Khodorenko, which stayed delayed while the Badgers held possession of the puck.

"We saw the (referee's) hand go in the air and we had the puck," Kalynuk said. "The bench was screaming right away, too. That was a pretty good indicator. Once K'Andre and I started moving it back and forth, I think everyone realized."

Delayed penalties typically last for a few seconds, maybe extending to a half-minute if a team works the puck around well with an extra attacker on the ice before the opponent gains possession to stop play.

With the Badgers on the penalty kill before the delayed penalty, their incentive to extend the play as long as possible was to decrease the amount of 4-on-4 time after the whistle and give themselves longer on a power play.

Nine players touched the puck at some point as new personnel took turns hopping over the boards, and the Badgers stretched things for nearly two minutes. Miller and Kalynuk were responsible for running off more than 30 seconds each, some of it spent looping around their empty net.