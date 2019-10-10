CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — It’s time for the University of Wisconsin to see whether there’s more than just potential with its 2019-20 men’s hockey team.
A group that has been advertised as having high skill and high character, with 12 NHL draft picks and a collection of players that are better suited to the roles they’ll be asked to play, makes its first real step onto the stage Friday night.
And it’s a big test against No. 10 Boston College, which matches the 16th-ranked Badgers with three first-round selections and high expectations after a disappointing season.
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd Milewski and columnist Tom Oates break down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of…
“Just playing another team after six weeks of training here, to have an opportunity to get the season really underway,” coach Tony Granato said, “everyone’s been looking forward to seeing what our team’s going to be all about.”
But the Badgers can’t just count on individual growth and a cast of highly touted new players to reverse the program’s five-season slide. There are a handful of areas that UW knows it has to improve statistics that have fallen on a scale of concerning to downright ugly in recent seasons.
The Badgers likely can’t afford to again have deficiencies in penalty killing and faceoffs or to again fall flat on Fridays this season if they’re going to contend for a spot in the NCAA tournament.
To sophomore center Mick Messner, the penalty kill is “the big, glaring one” that needs to be addressed.
Only three teams were worse when short-handed than the Badgers were last season. They allowed 39 power-play goals and were successful on just 74.3% of opportunities.
UW used freshmen in critical spots and had to pay the price for their maturation process. Associate head coach Mark Osiecki said the team had players in the wrong roles last season but is in position to have a better balance now.
“I think now with the depth that we have, it’ll be a little bit easier to slot guys into the right situations,” he said.
Messner expects to see his role include short-handed shifts again.
“All the guys that are going to kill this year are more experienced, so that’ll help us,” he said. “And then also, we’ve practiced it in different ways than we did last year. We do more of it, I think, and that’ll help us to improve.”
Discussion of penalty kill woes often go hand in hand with goaltending, another area that the Badgers are looking to shore up.
But Daniel Lebedeff’s sub-par 3.42 goals-against average and .893 save percentage were more of a reflection of whole-team defensive errors, junior defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk said.
“Because if you’re giving up a ton of Grade A (chances), it doesn’t matter what goalie you have in net,” he said.
Kalynuk leads a defensive group in front of Lebedeff that he said doesn’t have as much of a thrown-into-the-fire quality. For his part, Lebedeff worked in the offseason to improve his footwork for his sophomore season.
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd Milewski looks at the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team's regular-season schedule, which kicks off Fri…
“We’ve got to play well defensively to allow Daniel to be an elite goaltender. He has to be an elite goaltender,” Granato said. “But great teams allow their goalie to be great by playing the right way.”
Winning more faceoffs would help the Badgers avoid playing in their defensive zone. A year ago, they had the worst faceoff winning percentage in college hockey (41.9%), and it was costly.
“I think you saw last year our record, we were four games under .500 and a lot of those games we were chasing the puck because we couldn’t win draws,” sophomore center Dominick Mersch said. “That’s on the centers, it’s on the wingers. As a forward group, we’ve got to get better.”
Mersch worked with Badgers volunteer assistant coach Brad Winchester and studied the technique of successful NHL centers.
UW could have as many as eight players take faceoffs this season. Granato said the addition of top-line center Alex Turcotte, the No. 5 overall NHL draft pick in June, and fifth-round pick Owen Lindmark could make for a significant shift in the stats.
Situational decisions will come into play, too. On the second line, left wing Dylan Holloway, center Tarek Baker or right wing Sean Dhooghe could step into the circle depending on the side of the ice and circumstances.
Consistency is an issue that will get an immediate temperature check on Friday. After defeating Boston College in last season’s opener, the Badgers were 1-10-2 in the first game of the next 13 series.
“We’ve seen a team that, ‘Wow, this could be a top-10 team,’ and the next night you go, ‘Jeez, I don’t know if they could beat anybody today,’” Granato said. “We had too many of those last year.”
A new season brings a new chance for the Badgers to craft a different story with the stats.