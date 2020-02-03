Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team hopeful for injury returns this week

Coach Tony Granato said the injury situation for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is no different than it is for most teams in college hockey's fifth month of the season.
Bumps and bruises tend to accumulate in February, and teams have to manage as well as they can.
The Badgers had another player added to the list of those limited in practice on Monday, when sophomore left wing Roman Ahcan didn't skate with the team.
Ahcan, who's second on the team with 10 goals and tied for third with 19 points, was seen with his left arm in a sling on Sunday.
Freshman center Alex Turcotte has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury. He practiced briefly Monday.
Granato said he hopes to get players back to full practice participation by midweek ahead of the Badgers' series at Michigan on Friday and Saturday.
"It's OK to miss one or two days of practice," Granato said. "But by Wednesday, you've got to start getting in there and getting some reps and seeing where you're at to be ready for the weekend."
Turcotte, the fifth overall pick by the Los Angeles Kings in last year's NHL draft, has six goals and 17 points in 21 games. The Badgers are 1-4 without him in the lineup this season.
"That's part of hockey, dealing with people in and out of your lineup," Granato said after Saturday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota at the Kohl Center. "Every team has it. You'd love to have a full lineup, but it doesn't happen very often. 'Turc' is a big part of our team, and hopefully he'll be ready next week."
Unofficially, Badgers skaters have lost 20 man games this season to injury or illness.
Slap shots
Granato said the coaching staff probably won't decide until Thursday who'll start in goal Friday against the Wolverines. Senior Jack Berry has started five of eight games since the break, including last Saturday. Sophomore Daniel Lebedeff got the opener last week but was pulled in the second period. ... Center Johnny Beecher, Michigan's third-leading scorer, was suspended by the Big Ten for Friday's game after he was ejected for head-butting last Saturday against Ohio State.