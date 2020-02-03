Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team hopeful for injury returns this week

Coach Tony Granato said the injury situation for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is no different than it is for most teams in college hockey's fifth month of the season.

Bumps and bruises tend to accumulate in February, and teams have to manage as well as they can.

The Badgers had another player added to the list of those limited in practice on Monday, when sophomore left wing Roman Ahcan didn't skate with the team.

Ahcan, who's second on the team with 10 goals and tied for third with 19 points, was seen with his left arm in a sling on Sunday.

Freshman center Alex Turcotte has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury. He practiced briefly Monday.

Granato said he hopes to get players back to full practice participation by midweek ahead of the Badgers' series at Michigan on Friday and Saturday.

"It's OK to miss one or two days of practice," Granato said. "But by Wednesday, you've got to start getting in there and getting some reps and seeing where you're at to be ready for the weekend."