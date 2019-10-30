A third member of the 2019 state championship University School of Milwaukee boys hockey team has given an oral commitment to the University of Wisconsin.

Forward Robby Newton announced his nonbinding commitment on Wednesday.

Newton, 18, joined former University School teammates Ethan Mann, a forward, and defenseman Casey Roepke as Badgers recruits. Together, they went 28-2 last season with the Wildcats.

In three state tournament games, Newton — listed at 5-foot-9 and 193 pounds — scored four goals with two assists. In 30 games overall, he scored 28 times with 47 assists in his senior season.

The Milwaukee native joined the North American Hockey League's Janesville Jets to finish last season before moving to the United States Hockey League's Cedar Rapids Roughriders this season.

In 10 USHL games for Cedar Rapids, Newton has scored four goals with six assists. Three of his goals came in the Sept. 26 season opener against Youngstown. He also scored last Friday against the Madison Capitols.

