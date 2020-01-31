Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team featured in new Milwaukee tournament set to start in December 2020

More than a decade after the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team shut down its late December tournament, a similar event is set to return to the Badgers' schedule.

UW has signed on for the first three years of a four-team event at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum starting in the 2020-21 season.

According to a contract between the school and event promoter The Gazelle Group of New Jersey, released through an open records request, the first tournament will take place Dec. 28-29. It's scheduled for Dec. 27-28 in 2021 and 2022.

Gazelle has produced men's basketball events in New York, including the Legends Classic in which the Badgers played this season, and runs the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament. This appears to be its debut in hockey.

It's also the first hockey event scheduled for Fiserv Forum, which opened for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks in 2018 but has ice-making capabilities.

Gazelle has rights for naming and sponsorship and to select the teams and matchups for each season's event, according to its contract with UW. Per sources, Arizona State, Clarkson and Connecticut are joining the Badgers in the 2020 field.

UW is set to receive $20,000 for each year of participating in the tournament.