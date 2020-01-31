Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team falls to Minnesota in series opener at Kohl Center

The second-period lead crafted by the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team Friday was gone in a quick, sometimes infuriating stretch.
Along with it went another chance for the last-place Badgers to make a step forward in a tumultuous season.
Minnesota scored five unanswered goals, three of them in a span of less than five minutes of a second period loaded with UW miscues, in a 6-2 victory at the Kohl Center.
"It was a frustrating game because I really thought tonight was a night we could have made a nice statement to get back into the race, so to speak," Granato said. "So we'll have to regroup, and it's been a common theme all year."
So, too, was how the Badgers fell behind Friday. After playing well for a stretch, they slipped up and let the opponent take over.
Minnesota didn't need much of an opening to improve to 6-1 since the break, getting the first of two goals in the game for Brannon McManus and Bryce Brodzinski around a Sammy Walker score in a tide-shifting 4:41 span.
"The game's really easy when you're playing the game the right way and the way it's supposed to be played," Badgers forward Roman Ahcan said. "But when you get away from it, it gets harder and harder on ourselves. And then we're starting to chase ourselves."
By the time the Gophers (11-10-4, 6-5-4-3 Big Ten Conference) made it 6-2 in the third period with the second goals from Brodzinski and McManus, they had scored five times on their last nine shots.
The Badgers (10-14-1, 5-11-1-1) pulled starting goaltender Daniel Lebedeff after he allowed four goals on 22 shots. Jack Berry stopped only three of the five shots he faced in relief.
"They were good chances and they made good shots, but you need a save to pick your team up when you make a mistake," Granato said. "And in that stretch there in the second period, (Lebedeff) made a couple saves there, but you need a big one. We didn't get a big one there. It gave them a ton of momentum."
After Tarek Baker tied the game midway through the first period with his first goal in 11 games, the Badgers took a 2-1 lead on Ty Pelton-Byce's power-play goal 6:32 into the second.
The Gophers took over later in the middle frame with a trio of goals. The third, by Brodzinski for a 4-2 Minnesota lead, set Granato into a rage behind the bench after he looked to the scoreboard to see the replay of what happened seconds before at the other end of the ice.
Driving to the net, Ahcan had his right skate taken out by the extended stick of sliding Gophers defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf, dispossessing the Badgers forward and sending him to the ice.
Brodzinski collected the puck and went end to end, past Badgers defenseman Ty Emberson, to flip a backhand past Lebedeff.
"Everyone in the building knew that it was a penalty," Ahcan said. "The ref knew it was a penalty after they scored a goal. I don't know. We just have to move forward from that. It (stinks). There's nothing you can do about it now. It's just bad officiating."
Gophers coach Bob Motzko wasn't so sure it was a missed call.
"If we would've been at home, the crowd gets into it, but you see that play a lot," he said. "I don't know if he stepped on his stick. If you don't call that, it's OK. If you call it, you kind of get it.
"You're going to get a different take over there (from the Badgers), but (our) guy sprawls out and their guy tries to step over his stick. That happens, and it went our way tonight."
Granato said he didn't get an explanation of the no-call.
"The referees are the referees," he said. "They've got a job to do. It's not my job to critique the referees."
It was the last wild moment in a four-goal second period that also led to the end of the night for Minnesota starting goalie Jack LaFontaine after Pelton-Byce's strong wrist shot sailed over his left shoulder.
The Gophers equalized at 2-2 in transition as Ben Meyers put a nice pass on Brannon McManus's stick on a drive up the right side.
The Badgers got caught in the return to their zone again less than three minutes later when Scott Reedy sent a breakout pass out of his end of the ice. Blake McLaughlin got a pass through to Sammy Walker past diving Badgers forward Sean Dhooghe for a putaway.
UW had difficulty containing the Gophers' transition game and suffered its third straight Friday home loss. UW is 4-8 on Fridays this season.
Given the lead, the collapse and the opponent, this one hurt a little more.
"It's been how many games now, and we know exactly what bit us in the end," Baker said. "It's silly mistakes that we keep making that keep biting us. Until we figure out how to play consistently for 60 minutes and guys stay on the team's page instead of staying on their own, we might be coming out with these same results. It's not good enough to just play on your skill. So until we have full buy-in from all 27 guys, nothing's going to change."