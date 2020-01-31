Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team falls to Minnesota in series opener at Kohl Center

Brodzinski collected the puck and went end to end, past Badgers defenseman Ty Emberson, to flip a backhand past Lebedeff.

"Everyone in the building knew that it was a penalty," Ahcan said. "The ref knew it was a penalty after they scored a goal. I don't know. We just have to move forward from that. It (stinks). There's nothing you can do about it now. It's just bad officiating."

Gophers coach Bob Motzko wasn't so sure it was a missed call.

"If we would've been at home, the crowd gets into it, but you see that play a lot," he said. "I don't know if he stepped on his stick. If you don't call that, it's OK. If you call it, you kind of get it.

"You're going to get a different take over there (from the Badgers), but (our) guy sprawls out and their guy tries to step over his stick. That happens, and it went our way tonight."

Granato said he didn't get an explanation of the no-call.

"The referees are the referees," he said. "They've got a job to do. It's not my job to critique the referees."

It was the last wild moment in a four-goal second period that also led to the end of the night for Minnesota starting goalie Jack LaFontaine after Pelton-Byce's strong wrist shot sailed over his left shoulder.