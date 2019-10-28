Josh Ess photo

Defenseman Josh Ess and the seventh-ranked Badgers open the Big Ten season at No. 12 Penn State on Thursday and Friday.

A series split cost the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team one spot in the national rankings Monday.

The Badgers fell to seventh in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll after a Friday home loss to Clarkson and a Saturday victory.

Clarkson moved up two spots to 11th.

UW (4-2) opens the Big Ten Conference schedule at No. 12 Penn State (4-1) on Thursday and Friday.

The Badgers and Nittany Lions are two of the four Big Ten teams in the top 20. Notre Dame (4-0) stayed No. 5 after a home sweep of Lake Superior State, and Ohio State moved up two spots to 13th after a pair of victories at Mercyhurst.

Idle Denver stayed at No. 1, with Minnesota State, UMass and Cornell also in the top four.

See the complete rankings here.

