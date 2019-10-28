A series split cost the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team one spot in the national rankings Monday.
The Badgers fell to seventh in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll after a Friday home loss to Clarkson and a Saturday victory.
Clarkson moved up two spots to 11th.
Roman Ahcan had a goal and three assists for his first collegiate four-point game in the Badgers victory, which came after UW lost a three-goal lead.
UW (4-2) opens the Big Ten Conference schedule at No. 12 Penn State (4-1) on Thursday and Friday.
The Badgers and Nittany Lions are two of the four Big Ten teams in the top 20. Notre Dame (4-0) stayed No. 5 after a home sweep of Lake Superior State, and Ohio State moved up two spots to 13th after a pair of victories at Mercyhurst.
Idle Denver stayed at No. 1, with Minnesota State, UMass and Cornell also in the top four.