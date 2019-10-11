CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Scoring twice on the power play and once while short-handed is usually a recipe for success.
The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team found otherwise in its season opener Friday because of shortcomings at even strength.
No. 10 Boston College outscored the 16th-ranked Badgers by five goals at 5-on-5 en route to a 5-3 victory at Conte Forum.
“They outplayed us tonight,” UW coach Tony Granato said. “I think it was a good learning lesson for us. We did some good things but we weren’t quite as poised as we needed to be, especially in the defensive zone.”
Freshman Cole Caufield lived up to his billing as a dangerous scorer with his first two collegiate goals for the Badgers (0-1), who overcame a devastating two-minute stretch in the second period to rally to within a goal entering the third.
But senior captain David Cotton scored 35 seconds after the intermission to shift momentum back toward the Eagles (1-0) for most of the final 20 minutes.
“That obviously slowed us down,” Caufield said. “That’s something we can learn from. Adversity, facing it early on in the season is good for us and I think we can learn from it.”
The meeting of two of the four youngest teams in college hockey, with 22 NHL draft picks in the lineups — six of them first-rounders — had Boston College’s 5-on-5 superiority decide things.
Julius Mattila — one of nine seniors that played for Boston College to UW’s none — scored twice in the first period, and freshmen Marshall Warren and Matt Boldy beat Badgers goalie Daniel Lebedeff in the second.
An unsettled defensive zone in front of Lebedeff as the Eagles put on heavy pressure at even strength cost UW.
“They were good down low,” junior defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk said. “They put a lot of pucks behind us in the neutral zone. They played really fast. We didn’t have much time back there. As a D corps, we’ve got to get better.”
Things started to spiral downhill for the Badgers in a two-minute span early in the second period with the Warren and Boldy goals and the ejection of UW defenseman Ty Emberson.
After reviewing video, referees determined that Emberson caught Eagles freshman Alex Newhook with a hit to the head at center ice.
Granato saw it differently at first glance from ice level: “I’ve got to see the hit,” he said. “I thought it was a great hit.”
Down a player and down 4-1, the Badgers not only killed the five-minute Boston College power play, they got a short-handed goal from freshman Owen Lindmark to restore some life.
And when Caufield scored again with a one-timer from the left circle on the power play with 5:36 left in the middle frame, the Badgers were right where they started the period.
“Being down 4-1 there, with going down on the five-minute penalty, that could really set a team back,” Lindmark said. “But I loved our push.”
Cotton snuffed the surge from the slot in the opening minute of the third, taking advantage of a slow Badgers backcheck to take a pass from Logan Hutsko and fire high past Lebedeff.
“I thought we just really set the tone for that third period,” Cotton said. “It was huge for us.”
Lebedeff (23 saves) played “OK,” Granato said, with several impressive saves but some trouble spots in playing the puck behind his net. One led to a goal.
With a crew from French-language Canadian sports network RDS following him, Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick Caufield had an impressive debut.
His first goal made it 1-1 in the first period, but the equilibrium lasted just eight seconds before Mattila restored Boston College’s lead.
Caufield’s second score again came on a one-timer from the left circle, his most dangerous zone with the man advantage.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Caufield said. “If one thing’s not working, we’ve got another guy to go to.”
The debut of a much-anticipated freshman class had individual highlights from Caufield and Lindmark but didn’t play out the way UW hoped it would.
“At the end of the second, we had all the momentum,” Lindmark said. “And then they outplayed us in the third.”
Wisconsin 1 2 0 — 3
Boston College 2 2 1 — 5
First period: B — Ju. Mattila 1, 7:15. W — C. Caufield 1 (Weissbach, Turcotte), 13:07 (pp). B — Ju. Mattila 2 (Cotton), 13:15. Penalties: Hardman, B, 5:08; Newhook, B, 12:36; Vorlicky, W, 17:23.
Second period: B — Warren 1 (McBain), 2:43; Boldy 1 (Cotton, Finkelstein), 4:22. W — Lindmark 1 (Ess), 8:59 (sh); C. Caufield 2 (Weissbach, Kalynuk), 14:24 (pp). Penalties: Emberson, W (major, game misconduct), 4:43; Ju. Mattila, B, 13:18; Ahcan, W, 15:59.
Third period: B — Cotton 1 (Hutsko, Ju. Mattila), :35. Penalties: Karow, B, 4:37; Miller, W, 6:16; Baker, W, 16:36.
Saves: W (Lebedeff 4-13-6) 23; B (Knight 10-7-6) 23. Power plays: W 2-for-4; B 0-for-5. Att. — 6,172.