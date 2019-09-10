Two University of Wisconsin men's hockey recruits were among the top scorers in the first weekend of the Upper Midwest High School Elite League for 2019.
Luke Levandowski, an 11th grade forward from Rosemount, Minnesota, racked up five goals and nine points in three games last weekend. He led the league in both categories.
Forward Nick Pierre scored three times and added four assists in three contests to tie for second with seven points. He's a 10th grader who plays the high school season at Hill-Murray in the Twin Cities.
The Elite League is a highly scouted schedule of games before the high school season begins. It gives players more games than the high school schedule allows without requiring them to leave home to join junior hockey teams.
TDS takes Game 2 by a score of 7-4 over MSP Magazine.— Upper Midwest HS Elite League (@ELPuckOfficial) September 7, 2019
Luke Levandowski (Rosemount) registered 2 goals and 2 assists to lead the charge for TDS.
📷: @Nick_Wosika pic.twitter.com/GmSReFNEtt
Two other players who have given the Badgers an oral commitment are playing in the league. Defenseman Joe Palodichuk is teammates with Pierre on the MAP South Hockey team and had one assist in three games.
Forward Ethan Mann of Milwaukee University School didn't appear in any of Team Wisconsin's opening games.
Badgers recruit Liam Malmquist also had a productive opening weekend of the British Columbia Hockey League season, scoring four points in two games.
He recorded two goals and an assist in Penticton's 7-1 victory over Trail.
Not sure if Danny Weight remained on side, but it wasn't called and that leads to Liam Malmquist's 1st goal of the season for Penticton.— Stars n’ Stripes Hockey (@StarsStripesHKY) September 8, 2019
The Edina, Minnesota native takes what the defense gives him and beats Donovan Busky for the goal. #Badgers @GoBCHL pic.twitter.com/WHh90G7UM1
Tony Granato had some kind of recruiting class for this season at Wisconsin and that pipeline doesn't appear to be going dry any time soon.— Stars n’ Stripes Hockey (@StarsStripesHKY) September 8, 2019
Badger recruit Liam Malmquist tallies his 2nd 🚨of the game to give the Vees a 5-0 lead Saturday night vs. Trail. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/kuQoJXeTmy
Meanwhile, the Badgers' list of committed recruits can be pared by one. Defenseman Patrick Keegan, who graduated from Massachusetts' Cushing Academy this year, confirmed that he's no longer planning on attending UW.
Keegan committed to the Badgers at age 15, in the initial recruiting wave during the first months of Tony Granato's tenure in 2016. He said he ended his commitment in the past few months.