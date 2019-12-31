Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruits Noah Grannan, Daniel Laatsch find NTDP enlightening, humbling

"I'd just like to stick to my game and just play good defense and break the puck out and make simple plays," Laatsch said. "Just do my style and not necessarily go for a point or whatever."

The last 16 months have been enlightening and sometimes humbling for both Grannan and Laatsch.

Goaltenders that join the NTDP for the under-17 year often find the going rough, coach Seth Appert said, and Grannan was no exception.

In 23 games last season — mostly against teams from the Tier II junior North American Hockey League and the Tier I United States Hockey League — Grannan had a .845 save percentage and a 4.28 goals-against average.

"They're used to seeing their save percentage be 91 or 92, and now they're staring 85 and 86 in the eye every day," Appert said. "That's daunting and humbling and embarrassing at times. But then in practice they're getting lit up a lot because you've got the best shooters in the birth year in our country shooting on them every day. ...

"So there's nowhere to turn to look for free confidence as a goalie in the 17 year. You're getting pumped in practice a lot. You're in over your head a bit in the USHL games often. And you're having to be a starting goalie in the USHL on a team full of 16-year-olds who make a lot of mistakes."