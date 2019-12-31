Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruits Noah Grannan, Daniel Laatsch find NTDP enlightening, humbling

The opportunity to spend two seasons playing for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program is afforded only to a carefully chosen group of high-level athletes each year.
That's the confidence-boosting part of things. Then, for many, comes the reality check of having to play games against opponents who are older and more physically developed.
Goaltender Noah Grannan and defenseman Daniel Laatsch, both University of Wisconsin recruits, have gone through that shock and said they're better off because of it.
On Wednesday, their future school will get an up-close chance to measure how far they have come. The Badgers return from their holiday break with an exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 Team at the developmental program's home in Plymouth, Michigan.
Both Wisconsin natives, Grannan (Germantown) and Laatsch (Altoona) have emotional connections to the contest.
"I've had this date circled since the schedule came out," Grannan said. "Getting a chance to play against some of my future teammates and against my future coaches is going to be really cool."
While Grannan's enrollment date hasn't been decided — goaltender Cameron Rowe is set to join the Badgers next season — Laatsch signed a National Letter of Intent in November and is expected to join UW next season. He doesn't necessarily want to stand out Wednesday in front of his home-state team.
"I'd just like to stick to my game and just play good defense and break the puck out and make simple plays," Laatsch said. "Just do my style and not necessarily go for a point or whatever."
The last 16 months have been enlightening and sometimes humbling for both Grannan and Laatsch.
Goaltenders that join the NTDP for the under-17 year often find the going rough, coach Seth Appert said, and Grannan was no exception.
In 23 games last season — mostly against teams from the Tier II junior North American Hockey League and the Tier I United States Hockey League — Grannan had a .845 save percentage and a 4.28 goals-against average.
"They're used to seeing their save percentage be 91 or 92, and now they're staring 85 and 86 in the eye every day," Appert said. "That's daunting and humbling and embarrassing at times. But then in practice they're getting lit up a lot because you've got the best shooters in the birth year in our country shooting on them every day. ...
"So there's nowhere to turn to look for free confidence as a goalie in the 17 year. You're getting pumped in practice a lot. You're in over your head a bit in the USHL games often. And you're having to be a starting goalie in the USHL on a team full of 16-year-olds who make a lot of mistakes."
The precision of shots and execution from older players caught Grannan off guard after his step up from the Milwaukee Junior Admirals AAA program.
This year has been better for Grannan, Appert said, after an offseason of work left him with "a renewed sense of belief in himself and competitiveness."
The statistics have improved, too. His save percentage in 16 games is .879 and his goals-against average is 2.72.
Grannan's confidence level has elevated.
"I think this year has been really good for me," he said. "I've had a lot of success, personally, both on and off the ice in just learning how to do things the right way.
"Last year was just jumping into the lake, you could say. And this year, I've learned how to swim."
Laatsch has grown to 6-foot-5 and his biggest challenge, Appert said, is in filling out that frame with muscle. The left-handed defenseman knew as much when he committed to the Badgers more than two years ago before his sophomore season at Green Bay Notre Dame.
As a defenseman, being tall with a long reach is a weapon. But players have to learn how to use that trait.
"Some of these guys at this level, at the NTDP, are physically ahead of the curve," Appert said. "That's why they're here. He's physically behind the curve from a strength standpoint, and that makes it hard in the USHL games at times and certainly in the college games.
"When you're a young, raw 17-year-old defenseman and you're playing against Cornell, who's a bunch of 22- to 24-year-olds that are 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, that's not easy to do."
Laatsch said he tries not to get caught up in his point total — he has one goal and four assists in 25 games — and is focused on being ready for the next jump: to college.
The NTDP prepares players for that with a slate of games against college teams. The Under-18 Team lost to No. 1 North Dakota 3-1 on Saturday and has a game against Boston University on Friday at USA Hockey Arena.
"This year, switching over to a few college games, I think has helped my transition to play college hockey tremendously," Laatsch said. "Just having an advantage of actually playing the teams before and understanding the type of game style they play and how fast it is."
The Badgers will play the exhibition game without four former NTDP members who are playing at the World Junior Championship: defensemen K'Andre Miller and Ty Emberson and forwards Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield.