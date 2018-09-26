Try 1 month for 99¢
Linus Weissbach photo

Forward Linus Weissbach and the Badgers are scheduled for 18 TV games on the 2018-19 schedule.

 GREG ANDERSON, UW Athletic Communications

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has 18 of its 34 regular-season games on the 2018-19 Big Ten Conference television schedule released Wednesday.

Twelve of the games will be shown on Fox Sports Wisconsin or its alternate channel, including the regular-season opener against Boston College on Oct. 12.

Big Ten Network has five games involving the Badgers on its 23-game schedule. The Jan. 18 home game against Notre Dame is one of two Big Ten games scheduled for ESPNU.

Game times also were released for the Badgers' schedule. Fifteen of the 18 regular-season home games start at 7 p.m. The other three — Jan. 18 against Notre Dame and March 1-2 against Michigan — have 8 p.m. start times.

Here are the TV games on the Badgers' 2018-19 schedule:

Oct. 12 vs. Boston College, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus

Oct. 26 vs. Michigan Tech, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus

Nov. 9 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin

Nov. 10 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin

Nov. 30 vs. Penn State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin

Dec. 1 vs. Penn State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin

Dec. 8 vs. Michigan State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin

Jan. 5 vs. Denver, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus

Jan. 18 vs. Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Jan. 20 vs. Notre Dame in Chicago, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Jan. 25 at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus

Jan. 26 at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin

Feb. 2 at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Feb. 8 vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus

Feb. 9 vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus

Feb. 22 at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

March 1 vs. Michigan, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network

March 2 vs. Michigan, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

