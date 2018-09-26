The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has 18 of its 34 regular-season games on the 2018-19 Big Ten Conference television schedule released Wednesday.
Twelve of the games will be shown on Fox Sports Wisconsin or its alternate channel, including the regular-season opener against Boston College on Oct. 12.
Big Ten Network has five games involving the Badgers on its 23-game schedule. The Jan. 18 home game against Notre Dame is one of two Big Ten games scheduled for ESPNU.
Game times also were released for the Badgers' schedule. Fifteen of the 18 regular-season home games start at 7 p.m. The other three — Jan. 18 against Notre Dame and March 1-2 against Michigan — have 8 p.m. start times.
Here are the TV games on the Badgers' 2018-19 schedule:
Oct. 12 vs. Boston College, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus
Oct. 26 vs. Michigan Tech, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus
Nov. 9 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin
Nov. 10 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin
Nov. 30 vs. Penn State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin
Dec. 1 vs. Penn State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin
Dec. 8 vs. Michigan State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin
Jan. 5 vs. Denver, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus
Jan. 18 vs. Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Jan. 20 vs. Notre Dame in Chicago, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Jan. 25 at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus
Jan. 26 at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin
Feb. 2 at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Feb. 8 vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus
Feb. 9 vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus
Feb. 22 at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
March 1 vs. Michigan, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network
March 2 vs. Michigan, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network