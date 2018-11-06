A strong defensive series led to two awards for the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
Juniors Mekenzie Steffen and Kristen Campbell were named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's defenseman and goaltender of the week, respectively, on Tuesday.
Steffen assisted on three of four Badgers goals in a two-game sweep at Minnesota State.
Campbell held the Mavericks to one goal in two games, picking up her second shutout of the season in UW's 2-0 victory on Saturday.
The Badgers are off until hosting Bemidji State on Nov. 16-17.